‘This could be Liverpool’s greatest team’ – Klopp’s title chasers given big billing by Aldridge

The former Reds striker remains mightily impressed by a team that is looking to add a domestic crown to Champions League and Club World Cup honours

Jurgen Klopp’s class of 2019-20 could be “the best Liverpool team in history”, says former Reds striker John Aldridge.

Those currently starring at Anfield have a long way to go before they can claim to have matched the achievements of some iconic sides that went before them.

Dynasties on Merseyside were created in the 1970s and 80s, with legendary teams collecting multiple honours at home and abroad.

Similar efforts are being made in the present, with Klopp looking to add the Premier League title to Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup crowns.

Nobody has been able to get close to Liverpool on a domestic stage this season, with record-breaking efforts seeing a 16-point lead opened up in the English top-flight.

Routes to further European glory and another FA Cup triumph remain open to the Reds, with Aldridge suggesting that those in the present may soon top of those of the past.

A man who enjoyed league and cup triumphs during his playing days, told Sky Sports: “You're looking at a team that's right up there with the best Liverpool teams of all time.

“What they've done this year is ridiculous, with all the things they've won. If they can cap it off by winning the Premier League, they're possibly the best Liverpool team in history.

“For the last 12 months or more, it's been pretty incredible.

“With Jurgen Klopp at the helm for another four years or so, and what he's got to build with, they might be able to what Manchester City did, and Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal teams of the past did.”

Liverpool edged out arch-rivals Manchester United in their most recent outing, collecting a 21st win of the season in the process, and Aldridge is of the opinion that missing out on the title to Manchester City by a solitary point in 2018-19 has spurred the Reds on to bigger and better things.

He added: “That really stung the players.

“They've still got that in mind and it's a huge motivational weapon. They've used it in going unbeaten.

“We're almost into February and to drop just two points, it's quite incredible.

Article continues below

“The teams of the past that I was lucky to see in the '60s, '70s, '80s, as great as they were they didn't do that.

“Are we playing any better than last year? Possibly not. But the game management is brilliant.”

Liverpool will be back in action on Thursday when they take in a trip to Wolves.