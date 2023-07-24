Liverpool eye Fulham star Joao Palhinha as £60m Fabinho replacement - but left to sweat on shoulder injury

Liverpool are interested in signing Joao Palhinha from Fulham as a replacement for Fabinho this summer, but a shoulder injury may scupper those plans.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Evening Standard reports that there is interest from the Reds in signing Palhinha but he is currently dealing with a shoulder injury sustained in this week's pre-season friendly against Brentford. He may have suffered a dislocated shoulder and that would rule him out for a significant period of time, potentially scuppering any move away from Craven Cottage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham have already had a £45 million ($57m) bid rejected for Palhinha as the Cottagers are holding out for £60m ($77m). Liverpool would be able to afford that, and would likely feel emboldened to move if and when Fabinho departs. The Brazilian is in talks over a £40m ($51m) move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool have also been linked with a potential move to sign Cheick Doucoure from Crystal Palace, and they may have to focus on other targets if Palhinha's injury is confirmed to be serious.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool and Fulham will wait anxiously to find out if Palhinha is fit enough to complete a transfer this summer.