Move back on! Liverpool's Fabinho expected to complete £40m Al-Ittihad transfer despite deal stalling

Fabinho's £40 million ($52m) move from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad is back on track after talks stalled between the two clubs.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabinho's switch to Saudi Arabia had looked a certainty at one point, only for the deal to stall over the payment structure. However, The Times reports that the transfer is now back on course for completion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool stand to collect around £40m ($51m) for the 29-year-old, who has been at Anfield for five years.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Much of that money will be redirected towards Southampton teenager Romeo Lavia, with the Reds already having had a £34m ($43m) offer rejected for the midfielder.

WHAT NEXT FOR FABINHO? The deal is likely to be concluded soon, likely ending Fabinho's 11-year spell in European football after his arrival at Real Madrid in 2012.

