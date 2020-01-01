Liverpool starlet Elliott set to join Blackburn on loan

The teenager is one of several Reds youngsters set to depart the club ahead of Friday's deadline for domestic transfers in England

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott will spend the season on loan with Blackburn Rovers with the teenage star looking for first-team football experience with the Championship side.

Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham in July 2019 and made a total of eight appearances for the Reds in all competitions throughout last season's Premier League title-winning campaign.

He was set to play a similar role this season, with the club fully expecting to hold on to Elliott this season.

However, after Liverpool's Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of Arsenal and with Xherdan Shaqiri remaining at Anfield past the transfer deadline, Liverpool are now willing to let Elliott go to Blackburn to secure first-team appearances.

He will move to a team that currently sits sixth in the Championship, having earned seven points from the first four league games of their season.

Manager Tony Mowbray was a key factor in getting the deal done, with the Blackburn boss previously working with former Liverpool youngster and current Rangers star Ryan Kent as well as Leicester City midfielder James Maddison during his spell at Coventry.

Liverpool will also be able to keep a close eye on Elliott's development with Blackburn being a local club.

Elliott is one of several Liverpool youngsters set to join lower-division clubs on loan, with Ben Woodburn and Liam Millar also candidates for moves.

Woodburn has agreed to join Blackpool until January, having scored one goal in 16 appearances for Oxford last season.

Millar, meanwhile, is wanted by Sunderland, Charlton and Millwall after the Canadian forward spent parts of the last two seasons with Kilmarnock in Scotland.

Winger Harry Wilson, meanwhile, has already left on loan to join Cardiff while Herbie Kane is set to join Barnsley in a permanent deal worth £1.25m ($1.5m).

One player that will not be leaving is Nat Phillips, though, with the defender being kept at the club to provide cover at centre-back.

Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League after losing 7-2 to Aston Villa just before the international break. The Reds will return on Saturday as they take on rivals Everton at Goodison Park.