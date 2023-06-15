Liverpool and Dortmund join long list of teams in race to sign Japanese attacking midfielder Keito Nakamura

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have registered their interest in signing Japan and LASK attacking midfielder Keito Nakamura.

Nakamura impressed with LASK this season

Caught the eye of many European clubs

Liverpool and Dortmund also interested in him

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Daily Mail, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are some of the many clubs looking to sign Austrian Bundesliga side LASK's Nakamura in the summer transfer window.

Nakamura is coming off an excellent season with LASK, where he scored 17 goals in 36 matches for them across all competitions. As a result, many clubs apart from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in him, including Aston Villa, Burnley, Lyon, Lille, and Borussia Monchengladbach.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are looking to revamp their squad in the summer, after already losing the likes of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and James Milner. Having already signed midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, they will look to further reinforce their squad with talents such as Nakamura.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have recently sold star midfielder Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid in a deal worth €103m. They will be looking to use this money to strengthen their squad with promising players such as Nakamura, and once again challenge for the Bundesliga, after barely missing out on winning it this year.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL AND BORUSSIA DORTMUND? Liverpool will begin their pre-season preparations with a friendly against 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruher SC on July 19, while Borussia Dortmund play against USL Champions outfit San Diego Loyal on July 28.