'Liverpool don't feel unbeatable' - Van Dijk urges Reds to focus despite 'good situation'

The star Reds centre-back warned his team there was still a long way to go in the title race

Virgil van Dijk insisted Liverpool did not feel unbeatable despite their incredible run in the Premier League.

Liverpool secured their 22nd win in 23 league games this season by edging Wolves 2-1 in a tight contest on Thursday.

But Van Dijk warned his side there was still work to do despite their 16-point advantage atop the table.

"You never feel unbeatable – it is not a feeling that we have," the star centre-back told UK media.

"Anything can happen. There were moments against Wolves when things could have been different.

"They could have scored a second. We always feel we have to keep working hard.

"We just try to keep improving. Things are going good at the moment and everyone is in a good situation."

Van Dijk is enjoying another stellar campaign for Liverpool, with his partnership alongside Joe Gomez in the centre of defence a key.

Gomez was involved in an altercation with England team-mate Raheem Sterling in November and Van Dijk said he spoke to the 22-year-old to offer his support.

"Of course I talked with Joe and tried to help," Van Dijk said.

"That incident wasn't his fault. I spoke to him about it at the time and he came through that.

"I've been so impressed by Joe. We all saw last season, before he got injured, how good he is and how good he can be.

"He's someone I get on very well with — on and off the pitch. That helps, of course."

Liverpool visit Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday with African stars Sadio Mane and Naby Keita both under an injury cloud.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted the duo's participation in the cup match was in question but was hopeful.

"(Mane) is in the scan in this moment. They didn’t call me out of the scan, so, no. [Fingers crossed], yes," Klopp said.

"Naby, we will have to see. My information is that he will be part of training today and then we have to see."

Following the Shrewsbury tie, Liverpool will face Premier League contests against West Ham (away) and Southampton (home).