‘Liverpool will get deal done for special Thiago’ – Redknapp expects ‘different level’ midfielder to join Reds

A man who once filled a role in the engine room at Anfield believes a Spain international will be prised from Bayern Munich before the deadline

Liverpool “will get Thiago done”, Jamie Redknapp has boldly claimed, with the Reds expected to tie up a deal with Bayern Munich that will allow them to add a “different level” midfielder to their books.

Jurgen Klopp has been monitoring the Spain international for some time.

Links to Thiago first emerged in the middle of summer, with Liverpool looking to land the former Barcelona star before he helped guide Bayern to Champions League glory and another memorable treble.

That success has the 29-year-old questioning whether he needs a move.

Thiago has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Allianz Arena, with Bayern having to sell if no extension is going to be agreed, but he is back in training with the German giants.

Liverpool are being kept waiting in pursuit of a top target, but Redknapp believes a long-running saga will be brought to a positive conclusion for the Premier League champions before the October 5 transfer deadline.

The former Reds midfielder told the Liverpool Echo: “I have a feeling Liverpool will get Thiago done. He’s a very special player.

“In midfield, Thiago would give Liverpool something completely different.

“I’ve played against his dad (Brazil World Cup winner Mazinho) when he was at Celta Vigo many years ago, and he was a brilliant player.

“Thiago has the same quality in the sense he isn’t fazed by anything, and he’s already played for two of the biggest clubs in the world in Barcelona and Bayern.

“He would give the midfield an extra dimension on top of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita.

“They are all brilliant players, but technically Thiago is on a different level.”

Redknapp added: “I love the way Wijnaldum plays. He always has such intensity that you’d hate playing against him, he’s always chasing after the ball and he uses it well.

“But if you weighed up that he could go for nothing next summer, and you brought in Thiago… to be honest, I’d look to have them both.

“Surely Liverpool don’t need to sell Wijnaldum to facilitate a move like that. If you can have them both, then why wouldn’t you?”

Liverpool’s efforts to land Thiago may be stepped up as Wijnaldum is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

Klopp has only made one addition to his squad so far this summer – Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas – and Redknapp admits that bolstering star-studded ranks is tough.

He said: “Right now, Liverpool are finding it harder to sign players than just about everyone else.

“If you were going to sign for Liverpool, you’d want to play. Even if you’re a great striker, you probably know you’re not playing ahead of [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane and [Roberto] Firmino.

“That makes it a difficult sell to some players, because the best ones will want to know they’ll probably be starting.

“If a player comes along who Klopp thinks can make a difference, the club should be looking to sign them. It’s not of paramount importance in attack right now, though.

“The front three don’t really pick up injuries – and I know that won’t be the case forever – but right now they are very fit players and show no signs of stopping.

“Again, the problem is Liverpool should only be looking to bring in players better than what they already have. And there aren’t many better than those three still.”