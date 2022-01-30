Liverpool complete £50m signing of Luis Diaz from Porto

Liverpool have completed the signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz, in a deal worth £50million (€60m/$67m).

The Colombian international has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal having undergone a medical in Argentina on Saturday, and will wear the No.23 shirt at Anfield.

The Reds will pay an initial fee of £37.5m (€45m/$50m) for the 25-year-old, with an additional £12.5m (€15m/$17m) in performance-related add-ons.

We have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance ✍️😄 #VamosLuis — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022

What's been said?

Klopp expressed his delight after Diaz's arrival at Anfield, telling the Reds' official website: “I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool.

“He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time.

“We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally. He is a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind.

“This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team.

“Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future."

What will Diaz bring to Liverpool?

Diaz will add even greater firepower to Jurgen Klopp's ranks as he comes in to compete for regular minutes alongside Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

The Colombian emerged as one of the top young wingers in Europe during his three-year stint at Porto, recording 41 goals and 19 assists in 125 games.

Diaz took his game to new heights in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 16 goals in 28 appearances for the Portuguese giants, and Liverpool fans will hope he can transfer that form straight into the Premier League.

What else could happen at Liverpool before transfer deadline day?

The Reds are expecting to receive offers for a number of players before Monday’s 11pm GMT deadline, with the likes of Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Nat Phillips, in particular, attracting interest.

Origi is wanted by Newcastle and Atalanta, among others, and could be allowed to leave if a suitable offer arrives.

Liverpool have received approaches from Leeds and Monaco for Minamino, but GOAL understands that they are reluctant to sanction a loan deal, and that the player is not keen on leaving, preferring instead to fight for his place if possible.

Article continues below

Phillips, meanwhile, is on the list of several Premier League clubs, including Burnley, Watford, Newcastle and Brighton, but as yet there has only been one concrete approach, a loan-to-buy deal from Watford which Liverpool rejected.

There may well be interest in full-back Neco Williams, though Liverpool would only sell if the other was a substantial one, while midfielder Leighton Clarkson will be allowed to leave on loan having failed to hold down a regular place with Championship side Blackburn during the first half of the season.

Further reading