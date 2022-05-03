Liverpool break club goal scoring record in comeback Champions League semi-final win over Villarreal

Liverpool broke their single-season goalscoring record on Tuesday in their 3-2 second-leg win over Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final.

The Reds, who advanced to the final with a 5-2 aggregate scoreline, have now found the net 139 times in 57 matches across all competitions in 2021-22.

They also remain in contention to earn the first quadruple in the history of Premier League football.

What happened in the semi-final second leg?

Jurgen Klopp's team were made uncomfortable in the first half on Tuesday as a 2-0 lead entering the game evaporated.

However, in the second half, they scored three times in 12 minutes with the help of errors from Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Liverpool's record scoring campaign

The Reds have enjoyed a balanced attack this season, with four players reaching double-digit goal tallies.

Mohamed Salah leads the way with 30 goals, followed by Diogo Jota (21), Sadio Mane (21) and Roberto Firmino (11). Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson have also achieved double digits for assists.

Liverpool have become the first ever English club to reach the final of the European Cup or Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season. As a result of their success in all competitions, they will play in every possible game this season - 63 across all competitions.

Klopp meanwhile has reached the final of the Champions League for the fourth time as a manager, the joint-most of any coach in the competition along with Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti and Marcello Lippi.

