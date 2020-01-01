Liverpool change in Everton's car park ahead of Merseyside derby

Coronavirus restrictions will mean that the Reds are faced with an unusual situation ahead of their Sunday clash

Liverpool will face an unusual challenge during Sunday’s Merseyside derby against Everton as they will be forced to change in the Goodison Park car park.

A temporary structure amounting to a large portacabin has been installed outside the Premier League ground and this will act as the visiting changing room for the foreseeable future due to restrictions in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Premier League has taken a three-month recess because of the pandemic, which has seen the UK particularly acutely hit by the bug. Around 300,000 people have been infected in the country, with close to 43,000 losing their lives.

After play was halted in the middle of March, Liverpool, who are only six points short of sealing their first title of the Premier League era, are set to restart their campaign against their Stanley Park rivals, with strict protocols in place to allow sport to go ahead.

The tunnel in Goodison Park has been deemed too small to allow both teams to enter the field of play in a safe and hygienic manner, and with that in mind, Liverpool – and Everton’s subsequent opponents at home – will be forced to come in from outside the stadium.

Leicester, Southampton, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are all slated to visit the Toffees before the season is over.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side currently reside 13th in the standings but retain an outside chance of playing European football next season if they can finish the present campaign, which will conclude at the end of July, in strong form.

The blue half of Liverpool has not celebrated success in the derby fixture since 2010, when they celebrated a 2-0 victory over their Anfield rivals at home in the Premier League, with Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta netting on that occasion.

Since then, the Reds have dominated the encounter, which has taken place on 21 subsequent occasions. They have picked up 11 wins and drawn 10 times in that period, notably scoring a couple of 4-0 victories over their opponents.

Another victory would push Jurgen Klopp’s side to within three points of the title, which could be sealed on Monday should Manchester City lose to Burnley.