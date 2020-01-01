Liverpool boss Klopp 'over the moon' to win at Tottenham – but insists Reds should've scored more

The German's side continued their remarkable campaign by defeating Jose Mourinho's men through a solitary strike from Roberto Firmino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was "over the moon" to get a victory at Tottenham, but insisted that his side still should have scored more goals.

Roberto Firmino's first-half strike settled Saturday's match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the Reds won a rematch of last season's Champions League final.

Firmino continued his strong form of late, with the Brazilian now having scored five goals in his last six games for Liverpool in all competitions, as many as he had in his previous 30 appearances for the Reds before this run.

The win also saw the Reds build on their already-remarkable Premier League campaign, with Klopp's side looking almost certain to clinch the Premier League title and end a 30-year wait for an English top-flight crown.

Klopp's men have now won 20 times and drawn once in their first 21 matches of 2019-20, opening up a 16-point lead over second-place Leicester City with a game in hand.

Though he said his team fully deserved the three points, Klopp felt there was plenty of room for improvement after Saturday's hard-fought victory in north London.

"First and foremost the result is the most important thing. One team deserved to win and that was us," Klopp told Sky Sports. "To win at Tottenham is pretty special. That the game wasn’t decided after 50-60 minutes was our fault.

"It was very intense for us. You can expect them to defend deep in this stadium, but it was 4-6-0 in the first half. If it was easy to win here, a lot more teams would do it.

"I’m over the moon about the result, but we have to talk about the performance. We should have scored more goals – that’s the truth. We have to be honest with ourselves. We could have scored more and we have to – especially in this stadium against a team like Tottenham.

"We were on the ground towards the end and they were coming forward. The spell we’ve had, it costs you rhythm. In the second half a couple of our players were slightly exhausted, but we fought through that."

Klopp's men will return home to Anfield for their next match as they host rivals Manchester United in the Premier League next Sunday.