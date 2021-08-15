Liverpool agree terms for Davies to join Sheffield United on loan

The versatile 26-year-old defender is set to depart Anfield for the Championship outfit for a year

Liverpool have agreed a loan deal with Sheffield United for Ben Davies, with the transfer set to be made official within the next 24 hours, Goal can confirm.

Davies arrived at Anfield in January as emergency defensive cover during an injury crisis, but with Virgil van Dijk now firmly back in the fold, the versatile former Preston star has found himself pushed down the pecking order.

There has been sustained interest from Sheffield United and they will complete the capture of the 26-year-old imminently.

Terms of the loan

Liverpool, who rejected a previous offer from the Championship side due to their unwillingness to have a purchase option in the move, are set to benefit financially from the loan deal, which will have an undisclosed fee attached to it.

Furthermore, if the Blades win promotion back to the Premier League, Davies will earn his parent club a bonus.

It has been a transfer that has been pushed through by United boss Slavisa Jokanovic, who is a big fan of Davies, who has previous experience of loan deals with York, Tranmere, Southport, Newport and Fleetwood.

Previously, it was understood that Celtic and Bournemouth, who both wanted him before he moved to Liverpool, were again interested in the player, while an unnamed Premier League side also made an enquiry.

Davies has failed to play for Liverpool since arriving at the club, and with Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all back fit again, the prospect of him gaining any first-team minutes at Anfield currently is distant.

The Reds have already loaned out 20-year-old centre-back Sepp van den Berg to Preston this summer.

