UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Barcelona and more in UWCL round of 32 action

Fiorentina score with 15 seconds to go in injury time and win the match 1-0 over Slavia Praha.

A goalless draw would have seen the Czech team through to the round of 16, but with 20 seconds left the Italian side were awarded a free kick about 20 yards out.

A brilliant floating ball from Tatiana Bonetti saw Daniela Sabatino head it down to the corner of the goal past the Czech keeper to secure Fiorentina's ticket to the next round.

Final aggregate score: Slavia Praha 2-3 Fiorentina