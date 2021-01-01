UAE 2-0 India LIVE: Mabkhout doubles Al-Abyad's lead

HALF TIME!
2021-03-29T15:50:08Z
UAE 2-0 IndiaUAE have a convincing two-goal at the end of the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
42' Mabkhout's shot goes high
2021-03-29T15:45:13Z
Ali Mabkhout attempts a shot on goal from the edge of the box but it goes above the crossbar.
39' Mabkhout hits the side net
2021-03-29T15:42:29Z
From a quick counter-attack Lima finds Mabkhout with a through ball and he enters the box and takes a shot but hits the side net.
32' GOAL! UAE doubles their lead
2021-03-29T15:34:37Z
Ali Mabkhout completes his braceAli Mabkhout scores past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu from the spot-kick to double his team's lead.
AIFF
30' Penalty to UAE!
2021-03-29T15:33:17Z
Fabio Lima takes a shot on goal from inside the box but Adil Khan uses his hand to block it and he gives away a penalty to the hosts and also picks up a yellow card.
25' Mabkhout attempts a shot but give offside!
2021-03-29T15:28:45Z
Ali Mabkhout follows a through ball from Ramadan down the middle and enters the box before trying to slot the ball home between Adil Khan's legs but the ball goes wide. Also, the flag has been raised against the forward.
20' UAE in control of the match
2021-03-29T15:23:47Z
UAE have been dominating possession right from the off as India are failing to keep possession of the ball for long.
12' GOAL! UAE take the lead
2021-03-29T15:15:26Z
Ali Mabkhout hands UAE the leadFabio Lima sends a long ball for Ali Makhbout who receives the ball breaking India's offside trap and finds the back of the net with a comfortable chip over Gurpreet Sandhu.
7' Mashoor Shereef booked
2021-03-29T15:12:15Z
The Indian central defender tries to make a run from the back but loses possession of the ball and then makes an ugly challenge on a UAE player to give away a free-kick in India's half and also picks up a yellow card.
KICK-OFF!
2021-03-29T15:01:45Z
We are underway at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.
Head-to-head
2021-03-29T14:42:56Z
UAE and India have faced each other 14 times in past out of which UAE have won nine matches and India have won just three. Two matches ended in ties. The last time these two teams came face to face was in the Asian Cup 2019 where UAE had emerged victtorious 2-0.
One debutant
2021-03-29T14:17:47Z
Unlike last match, only Liston Colaco makes his international debut tonight against UAE.
Eight changes in India XI
2021-03-29T14:16:26Z
As Igor Stimac had revealed earlier that he will rotate the squad in the second friendly game, the Croatian makes a total of eight changes in the line up from their last game against Oman. Only Akash Mishra, Suresh Wangjam and Manvir Singh have retained their place.
Team news
2021-03-29T14:16:02Z
Here's how India is lining up against UAE 👇— Goal India (@Goal_India) March 29, 2021
Igor Stimac makes 8️ changes in the starting XI#INDUAE #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/U0cDiA6xkV
UAE vs India
2021-03-29T14:13:50Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the international friendly clash between UAE and India at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.