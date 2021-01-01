Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG re-sign Arsenal-linked Draxler

Bayern consider entering Sancho race (The Telegraph)
The Bavarians could raid Dortmund yet again to weaken one of their top rivals
Bayern Munich are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to The Telegraph.
The Bavarians are reportedly waiting to strike for Sancho's team-mate Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022, but they could deal another blow to their Bundesliga rivals by stealing away the young English attacker who is also being chased by Manchester United.
Watford enter Borre talks
Watford have entered talks with River Plate striker Rafael Borre over a potential free transfer, writes The Sun.
Borre spent time earlier in his career in the Atletico Madrid system and played 17 La Liga games for Villarreal in 2016-17 before heading back to South America.
After earning promotion to the Premier League, Watford are eager to fill out their squad with affordable players bigger clubs may be overlooking.
Soumare to Leicester expected to be completed soon
Here we go soon for Boubacary Soumaré to Leicester from Lille, confirmed! The deal is expected to be completed soon for less than €30m 🔵🦊 #LCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2021
...and @Wesley_Fofanaa “confirms”! 😂⏳👇🏻 https://t.co/AJ4iCni1u5
PSG re-sign Arsenal-linked Draxler (L'Equipe)
The playmaker had been connected with the Gunners as well as a move back to Germany
Julian Draxler has signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, reports L'Equipe, with the attacking midfielder's new deal lasting for three years.
The reported deal comes shortly after Neymar's announced extension, making it an important week for the future of PSG's lineup. Kylian Mbappe, however, remains without a fresh contract.
Draxler, 27, admitted last fall that he had considered moving on from his French team. Since then, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been among the organisations said to be eyeing his services. Now, though, he will play out the rest of his 20s in Ligue 1.
Camavinga linked to PSG
Coveted 18-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga continues to be linked with Paris Saint-Germain, with Telefoot becoming the latest outlet to report the connection.
The Rennes star has plenty of interest from other clubs in Europe, including Barcelona, however PSG hope he can be swayed to remain in his home nation for a while longer.