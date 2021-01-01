Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski an option for PSG

The striker is considering his options

Robert Lewandowski has emerged on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain, should he elect to leave Bayern Munich.

Bayern have already said it is unthinkable that they would consider selling their superstar striker, but L’Equipe claims PSG are making plans should they lose Kylian Mbappe.

The French outlet says PSG would need to make a splash if Mbappe were to depart, and Lewandowski would be the superstar addition who could offset the loss.