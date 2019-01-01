Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona leading Real Madrid in Aubameyang chase

Wolves boss could be convinced

Arsenal are considering Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as a replacement for Unai Emery, according to the Daily Mail.

Emery's days at the Emirates Stadium appear to be numbered, and the incredibly popular Nuno may well provide the breath of fresh air Arsenal need.

With Wolves fifth in the Premier League and going well in Europe, the Portuguese would likely take some convincing to leave the club he has helped transform since joining in 2017.

However, Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi does have a long-standing relationship with Nuno's agent, Jorge Mendes.