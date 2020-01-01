Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal decide to sell Aubameyang

Dortmund want Arsenal youngster Saka
Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, The Mirror says.
The 18-year-old winger and full-back has made 30 appearances for the Gunners this season and has impressed the Bundesliga side.
He is not the only English youngster they are chasing, however, as Birmingham star Jude Bellingham is also on their radar.
Everton plot move for AZ star
Everton are lining up a bid for AZ star Teun Koopmeiners, The Sun says.
The 22-year-old midfielder has excelled in the Eredivisie in recent seasons and has reportedly caught the attention of AC Milan.
But Everton are lining up a bid and believe they could snap him up for around £12 million ($15m).
Arsenal give up on Aubameyang contract extension
Inter are top candidates to sign Gabon star
Arsenal are ready to cash-in on star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Daily Express.
The Gunners have been unable to convince the Gabon international to sign a new contract and have decided to stop trying.He looks set to leave the north London outfit this summer, with Inter said to be the front-runners to sign him.
Real Madrid eye Uruguayan teenager
Real Madrid are eager to sign 18-year-old Facundo Pellistri this summer.
AS claims the Spanish side have been scouting the Penarol winger, but they are not the only team interested, as Atletico Madrid and Manchester City are also tracking him.
Juventus and Barcelona in Sergi Roberto talks
Juventus are trying to sign Sergi Roberto from Barcelona, according to Sport.
The Serie A side have put Roberto at the top of their list of summer targets and are in talks with the Catalan giants, who are willing to sell him when the transfer window opens.