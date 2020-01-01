Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City's plan for Stevanovic

Champness joins Brisbane Roar on loan
How's this news for your Monday morning! Welcome back to Brisbane, Joey! 🤝— Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) November 1, 2020
👉 https://t.co/YG6ruxhDZl#ForTheCrest pic.twitter.com/bsVbkd99Ly
Liverpool expected to make Alaba move
Kevin Phillips believes Liverpool will look at sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in January.
"Alaba is definitely an option. It is certainly an area that Liverpool will look at. He has a lot of quality and can play in a number of positions," Phillips told Football Insider.
"He will definitely be a player that Klopp will look at and Klopp will know him well. He will be in contact with people that know him very well."
Guendouzi content with Hertha move
Arsenal midfielder Mateo Guendouzi is happy with his decision to join Hertha Berlin on loan.
"I had other options and requests. But I thought about it carefully and made a conscious decision to join Hertha," he told BILD.
"The first few days Berlin and with the team, strengthen my decision."
Man City to loan out Stevanovic
The Serbian prodigy won't be playing for the club anytime soon
Partizan attacker Filip Stevanovic will join Manchester City in January but likely be loaned straight back out, claims the Manchester Evening News.
The 18-year-old could in fact return to Partizan straight away with City eager for Stevanovic to gain more experience over the next 18 months before slotting into Pep Guardiola's side.
Bony ends brief Saudi stint
Former Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony has ended his brief spell in the Saudi Professional League with Al-Ittihad.
On Sunday, the 31-year-old announced that he reached a mutual agreement with the King Abdullah Sports City outfit to terminate his contract after 10 months at the club.
Bony joined Al-Ittihad on a one-and-a-half-year contract in January, after he was released by Championship club Swansea City and he returned five goals in 10 Saudi Pro League matches he featured in.
Read the full story here on Goal!
Ibrahimovic open to AC Milan extension
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has opened the door to staying at AC Milan beyond the end of the season.
"When I arrived 6 months ago, Milan wanted a longer contract but to be honest with myself I asked to sign only for 6 months. Nobody was to be dissatisfied," he told Sky Sport Italia on Sunday.
"At the end of the season, let’s see how I am, I don’t want to block Milan in a negative situation."