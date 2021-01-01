Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye Sterling move

Manchester United are first in the chase for starlet Pape Sarr of Metz, writes The Sun.

The 18-year-old is in the 99th percentile among midfielders for interceptions in Europe's top five leagues, and in the 94th percentile for tackles.

Those prodigious numbers for someone so young will make him enticing to many clubs, and it's believed the Red Devils will need to battle hard for his signing.