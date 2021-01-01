Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester City eye up Leeds star Phillips

Porto's Corona facing uncertain future
Jesus Corona will have to lower his wage demands if he is to sign with a major European club, says Todo Fichajes.
The Mexico winger was believed to want a major rise on his current pay in order to sign a new deal with Porto.
But they have balked at his demands and he now looks set to move on to new pastures.
Madrid eye up Cherki
Real Madrid have picked out Rayan Cherki as the target to replace Karim Benzema in the long term, claims Fichajes.
The Lyon teenager is yet to establish himself on the world stage like his countryman but could have a future at Los Blancos.
If a move was to come together, it could form part of a double Ligue 1 swoop when the Blancos move for PSG's Kylian Mbappe again.
Phillips on Man City radar (Fichajes)
Guardiola wants England star
Kalvin Phillips could be the last piece of Pep Guardiola's midfield puzzle, with Manchester City plotting a bid for the Leeds United man, per Fichajes.
The Whites defensive midfielder has enjoyed a breakout year following promotion to the Premier League, establishing himself as an England mainstay.
His club have struggled with their start to the season, but that has not deterred Guardiola, who is a great admirer of the man coached by old master Marcelo Bielsa.
Juve eye up Mendy
Juventus are mulling over a move for Ferland Mendy, with the Real Madrid left-back seen as a logical replacement for Alex Sandro, per Calciomercato.
The Bianconeri have endured a horror start to the new season, with their aging defence partly to blame despite its Euro 2020-winning pedigree.
Now, they could look to refresh their backline in Turin - starting with left-back, with Mendy on their target list.
Atletico set for Gosens battle
Atletico Madrid will have to fight off Juventus and Borussia Dortmund if they are to successfully capture Robin Gosens, says Todo Fichajes.
La Liga's reigning champions are eying up a move for the Germany international, who currently plays for Atalanta.
Gosens came close to an exit this summer but no final deal was agreed, leaving him on the books in Serie A.