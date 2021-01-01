Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target Lukaku at £105m

The winger is in the final stages of extending a deal that had been set to expire in 2023

Son Heung-min is on the brink of a new contract at Tottenham, writes the Daily Star, in a potential boost to a club in dire need of positive news.

Having sacked Jose Mourinho and lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City, life has become uncertain for Spurs, particularly with star striker Harry Kane rumoured to be considering a departure.

An extension for Son, then, would promise some continuity moving forward. The South Korean attacker has scored a career-high 15 times in the Premier League this campaign.