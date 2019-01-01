Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to sell Bale and James to fund Mbappe deal

Minnesota United have cut ties with five players after the end of the MLS season.

The Loons let Rasmus Schuller, Collin Martin, Carter Manley, Wilfried Moimbé-Tahrat and Ally Hamis Ng’anzi move on after a campaign that saw them eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, they said in a statement on their website.

Schuller is the headline departure, having played all three seasons Minnesota have been in the league, making 44 starts.