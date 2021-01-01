Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Levy won't budge on Kane

Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira made a public plea for club leadership to approve transfer additions before the window closes.

His comments came after his men were thrashed 3-0 by Chelsea to open the season.

"When you look at the bench we had today, I think the young players did really well in pre-season, but are not ready for that level," he told reporters.

"It’s just showing we need to work, and work hard, to bring in a couple of players. We are a little bit short on numbers, and the young players we had on the bench are not ready to play at this level yet."