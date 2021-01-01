Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus listening to McKennie offers

The Leipzig midfielder is set to be sold in the next two weeks

RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer sees Bayern Munich as his best destination if his current club forces him to leave this summer, according to Bild.

Sabitzer, who has been linked to Arsenal in recent months, is fiercely loyal to the Leipzig cause and wants to compete for them at a high level in the final year of his contract. However, they don't want to risk losing him on a free and have indicated they will sell him in the next two weeks.

Bayern would allow the 27-year-old to remain at a top Bundesliga side, though it's believed they could find it difficult to pay the necessary fee.