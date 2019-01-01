Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal to replace Emery with Luis Enrique

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has made £70million-rated Lazio midfield star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic a priority signing if the club’s transfer ban is lifted, as reported by the Mirror.

Stamford Bridge officials are confident that the club’s two transfer window will be reduced to one when the Court of Arbitration for sport hears their appeal on November 20th.

Having already been denied signing any players in the summer window, Chelsea will be able to do business in January if the ruling goes their way.