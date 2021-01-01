Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Roma reach Abraham agreement

The Chelsea striker is set to join Jose Mourinho in Serie A

Roma have reached an agreement with Chelsea over the transfer of Tammy Abraham, reports Di Marzio.

The out-of-favour Blues striker has been the subject of transfer speculation since Thomas Tuchel took charge in January, and it appears he is on the brink of freedom and additional playing time.

The fee is said to be €45 million (£38m/$53m) overall - but just €5m will be paid up front.