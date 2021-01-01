Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham ready to resume push for Ings

Spurs line up Ings deal
Striker wants to leave Southampton
Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring in Danny Ings, according to the Sun, as the Southampton forward sets his sights on the Champions League.
Ings is stalling on a new contract as he hopes to secure a move to a club playing in Europe's top competition.
And Tottenham are prepared to provide him with that chance, with Jose Mourinho already having made a push to sign the striker during the summer window.
Former USMNT midfielder Diskerud signs with Turkish club
Mix Diskerud has signed with Denizlispor as the midfielder makes Turkey the seventh country of his professional career.
Denizlispor announced the deal on Wednesday, confirming the former U.S. men's national team midfielder has signed on through the 2021-22 season.
Diskerud earned 38 caps for the USMNT and was a member of the 2014 World Cup squad.
Earthquakes add Mexican midfielder on loan
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed Mexican midfielder Javier Eduardo Lopez on loan from Chivas, the MLS club announced.
Lopez's loan is set for one year, but the Earthquakes will have the option to extend the loan for an additional six months or make the deal permanent.
The midfielder previously played under current Quakes boss Matthias Almeyda at Chivas.
Juventus looking to extend Dragusin stay
Juventus are working on an extension for Radu Dragusin, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
Dragusin's current deal with the club will expire at the end of the season, and the young defender has been the subject of interest from RB Leipzig.
The 18-year-old defender has featured three times for Juventus' first team, including once in Serie A.
Wooten finds new club in Austria
Former Philadelphia Union striker Andrew Wooten has signed with Austrian side Admira Wacker, the club announced.
Wooten's contract with the Union concluded after the 2020 season, and the once-capped U.S. men's national team forward has signed a deal through the end of the 2021-22 season with Admira.
The forward provided one goal and five assists in 28 matches for the Union.