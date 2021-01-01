Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham ready to resume push for Ings

Striker wants to leave Southampton

Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring in Danny Ings, according to the Sun, as the Southampton forward sets his sights on the Champions League.

Ings is stalling on a new contract as he hopes to secure a move to a club playing in Europe's top competition.

And Tottenham are prepared to provide him with that chance, with Jose Mourinho already having made a push to sign the striker during the summer window.