Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund swoop for 'New Sancho' at Man City

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Arsenal's transfer plans won't change despite back-to-back wins, declares Arteta

2020-12-30T05:00:00Z

Mikel Arteta's January business will not change due to Arsenal's past two results, although Bukayo Saka continues to provide the creative spark the Gunners need.

South Africa star Zungu feels ‘lucky’ to be playing for Rangers

2020-12-30T04:00:00Z

Bongani Zungu said he feels lucky to be playing for Rangers and his experience in the Scottish Premiership has been awesome.

The 28-year-old secured a temporary move to the Ibrox Stadium in search for top-flight football following Amiens relegation from the Ligue 1 last season.

Pochettino closer to PSG appointment

2020-12-30T03:00:43Z

Mauricio Pochettino is closing on a return to football at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain, reports the Daily Mail

The Argentine is in advanced negotiations with the Ligue 1 giants following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday.

Chicago Red Stars acquire USWNT winger Pugh from Sky Blue FC

2020-12-30T02:00:50Z

The Chicago Red Stars have acquired U.S. national team forward/winger Mallory Pugh and midfielder Sarah Killion Woldmoe in a trade from Sky Blue FC.

In exchange, Sky Blue will receive the fourth and eighth overall selections in the 2021 NWSL Draft, a conditional first round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft and an international slot for 2021 and 2022.

For Pugh, it is her second trade within the space of a year after joining Sky Blue from the Washington Spirit in January. Due to injury and a reduced schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, the World Cup winner made just one appearance for Sky Blue.

Hernandez to swap Aberdeen for Atlanta

2020-12-30T01:00:07Z

Venezuela international Ronald Hernandez is to cut short his stay in Aberdeen in order to move to Atlanta United, reports the Evening Express

The right-back has made just three starts since landing in Scotland and was given leave to return home to his family over the festive period.

Juventus in talks for Rovella

2020-12-29T23:55:35Z

Juventus have entered talks over Genoa youngster Nicolo Rovella, reports Gianluca Di Marzio (per Football Italia). 

The Italy Under-21 international is unsettled at his current club, who would rather cash in now than wait until his contract expires in June.

Dortmund swoop for 'New Sancho' at Man City

2020-12-29T23:45:44Z

City will insist on buyback clause for Braaf

Borussia Dortmund are looking to repeat the transfer coup achieved with Jadon Sancho once more, according to Bild

Jayden Braaf, 18, has come under the spotlight at Signal Iduna Park after shining, like Sancho, in the Manchester City youth system. 

City are likely to demand up to €10 million for the youngster, as well as insisting that a buyback clause is included in any deal.

Milan to make Zaha approach

2020-12-29T23:25:36Z

Milan are considering a January move for Crystal Palace ace Wilfried Zaha, reports the Mirror

Mauricio Pochettino, who is a long-time admirer of the striker, could also renew his interest at prospective new employers PSG.

Arteta addresses Isco speculation

2020-12-29T23:15:33Z

Mikel Arteta is keeping quiet on Arsenal's transfer plans amid talk that Real Madrid's Isco could be heading to north London. 

"The last few results won't change our approach to the window. And obviously we can't talk about any individual players," the manager told reporters following the Gunners' 1-0 defeat of Brighton on Tuesday, per the Mirror