Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd offered Dembele discount by Barca

The Frenchman has been offered at a cut-price fee

Barcelona are willing to sell Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United for just £60 million (€66m/$77m), reports the Mirror.

Neither Barca or Dembele are interested in a loan move to Old Trafford with a permanent deal needed to make the transfer happen.

Dembele's asking price is significantly less than the £95m (€104m/$123m) Barca paid Borussia Dortmund for the attacker in 2017.

Despite the discount, it's unclear whether the Red Devils are prepared to spend so much on a player they've targeted as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.