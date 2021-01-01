Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG want Icardi-Aguero swap with Barcelona

Messi wants Aguero to join him at Ligue 1 giants

Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Sergio Aguero from Barcelona and are prepared to offer Mauro Icardi in exchange.

El Nacional reports Lionel Messi wants to reunite with his fellow Argentina striker in the French capital. Aguero moved to Barca to play alongside Messi and was devastated to see him leave soon after.

Meanwhile, Icardi is not getting along with Messi at PSG and faces being forced out of the club.