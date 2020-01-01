Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal to bid for RB Leipzig's Konate

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Ibrahima Konate RB Leipzig
Sunderland in search of new manager

2020-11-29T23:55:27Z

Arsenal to bid for Leipzig's Konate

2020-11-29T23:40:23Z

The Gunners have found a new centre-back target

Arsenal will make a formal offer for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate in the coming weeks, according to TodoFichajes.

Mikel Arteta is eager to sign the 21-year-old centre-back in January but Leipzig would prefer to sell him at season's end. 

Jimenez could replace Lautaro at Inter

2020-11-29T23:25:21Z

Inter could replace Lautaro Martinez with Wolves star Raul Jimenez, claims CalcioMercatoWeb

Both Inter and Juventus have been tracking the Mexico international and Antonio Conte's side could make a move for him should Lautaro depart in the summer. 

Guardiola gives hope to Stones after impressive return

2020-11-29T23:15:25Z

Pep Guardiola says John Stones will get every opportunity at Manchester City if he continues to impress after the defender bounced back to top form.

The City boss brought in new centre-backs Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake at a cost of £102 million ($132m) in the summer to sort out the defensive problems that impacted their last campaign.

With Aymeric Laporte already at the club, Stones appeared to face an uncertain future after falling behind wantaway defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Fernandinho in the pecking order at the end of last season.

Khedira open to leaving Juventus in January

2020-11-29T23:05:40Z