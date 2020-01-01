Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang nearing new Arsenal deal

Leeds United are hopeful that they may be able to pick up a cut-price deal for Said Benrahma after the Algeria international failed to earn promotion with Brentford, per The Telegraph.

The striker has been linked with the Whites before but Marcelo Bielsa's side are expected to follow through on their interest and pursue the striker, with him envisioned as a key cog in their attack.

The Yorkshire outfit took the Championship title last term despite finishing the campaign with just a few recognisable first-team forwards and are keen to bolster their goalscoring potential.