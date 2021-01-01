Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City offering up Jesus

Diaz to Milan could be confirmed this week
Brahim Diaz could complete his return on loan to AC Milan this week, says Calciomercato.
There will reportedly be a buy option in the deal that is still being negotiated.
Norwich hold Berghuis interest
Norwich City are interested in signing winger Steven Berghuis following the sale of Emiliano Buendia to Aston Villa, writes BT.
The 28-year-old could leave for between €4 and €5 million euros but needs convincing that Carrow Road is the right destination at this point in his career.
Soumare prepared for Leicester move
Boubakary Soumare is prepared to join Leicester City this window from Lille, claims La Voix des Sports.
A reported deal for the deep-lying midfielder would last five years.
Former Norwich defender Ward to retire
Former City defender Elliott Ward has announced his retirement from football.— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 21, 2021
Thank-you for everything you gave to the game and to #NCFC, Elliott! 👏 pic.twitter.com/0AbIqeLwOl
Aberdeen announce Gurr
🆕 Defender Jack Gurr has joined The Dons on a one year deal.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 21, 2021
🔴 Welcome to Aberdeen, @Jackwilliamgurr.
Man City offering up Gabriel Jesus (Times)
The striker could be a bargaining chip in a major swap deal for Harry Kane
Manchester City are offering up Gabriel Jesus to teams in potential swap deals, with Tottenham's Harry Kane a possible avenue towards offloading the Brazilian, according to The Times.
Jesus has just completed his fifth season at his current club, scoring nine league goals after notching a career-high 14 in 2019-20.