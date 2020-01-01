Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG expect Neymar & Mbappe stay due to coronavirus

Fonseca wants Smalling to stay at Roma
Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca has said that he would like to see Chris Smalling stay beyond this season.
Smalling has impressed with Roma in 2019-20 while on a season-long loan from Manchester United.
Though it could be difficult to retain the 30-year-old, Fonseca is hopeful that the Giallorossi will find a way to keep him beyond this season.
Gabigol was never returning to Inter - agent
Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa's agent has said that a return to Inter was never a realistic possibility for his client.
The 23-year-old spent just 12 months in Italy following his transfer from Santos in August 2016, scoring one goal in nine Serie A appearances.
After successful loans with Santos and Flamengo in his native Brazil, Gabigol joined Flamengo on a permanent deal in January for a reported €17 million (£15m/$18m).
PSG expect Neymar & Mbappe stay due to coronavirus
Transfer fees expected to drop in wake of pandemic
Paris Saint-Germain believe they will be able to keep Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for another season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Transfer fees are expected to drop in the next transfer window because of the economic disruption caused by the spread of the disease.
PSG are not interested in selling their star duo and L’Equipe says the French champions have a good chance of keeping them for another season at least.
Inter refuse Barcelona exchange deal for Lautaro
Catalan side offer two defenders for Argentine striker
Inter have rejected Barcelona’s offers to include Junior Firpo and Nelson Semedo as part of a deal for Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez.
The 22-year-old is the Camp Nou side’s top target for the summer transfer window but convincing Inter to sell is proving difficult.
Mundo Deportivo claims Barca offered the two defenders to help sweeten the deal and lower Inter’s asking price, but the Italians have refused.
Juventus decide to sell €50m Pjanic
Juventus are ready to sell Miralem Pjanic this summer, Calciomercato reports.
The Italian side believe the time is right to let the midfielder go as they can free space in the squad and retrieve a good price for him.
The Bianconeri expect to get around €50 million (£44m/$54m) for Pjanic.
Premier League in government talks over June return
The Premier League could be headed for a return in June.
The Mirror says advanced talks with the government are ongoing as they look to find a way around the coronavirus pandemic, with games to be played behind closed doors.
Barcelona target €50m Romagnoli
AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli has emerged as a target for Barcelona, Sport says.
The defender fits the profile of what Barca are looking for ahead of next season but he will likely cost upwards of €50 million (£44m/$54m).