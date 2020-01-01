Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG expect Neymar & Mbappe stay due to coronavirus

Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca has said that he would like to see Chris Smalling stay beyond this season.

Smalling has impressed with Roma in 2019-20 while on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

Though it could be difficult to retain the 30-year-old, Fonseca is hopeful that the Giallorossi will find a way to keep him beyond this season.

Read the full story on Goal