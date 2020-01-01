Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid halve James Rodriguez's transfer fee

'Messi will end his career at Barca'
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has stressed that Lionel Messi will finish his career at the club.
The Argentine star was once again linked with a possible Camp Nou exit last week but Bartomeu is adamant Messi will be staying put.
Napoli confirm interest in Lille's Osimhen
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli admits his club are keen on finalising a deal for Lille striker Victor Osimhen.
"He is an interesting boy, we are interested in him. The right week next week? Let's see," he told Sky Sports on Sunday.
Osimhen, 21, scored 13 goals across 27 Ligue 1 appearances this season.
Everton stars won't be leaving - Ancelotti
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has declared his best players won't be leaving the club this summer.
Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate and Richarlison have all been linked with potential moves but the Toffees boss isn't keen to see any of them leave, with Digne of particular importance.
"No way. At this moment, there are a lot of rumours," Ancelotti said on Sunday. “Lucas Digne is an important player for us, so there is no way that he or anyone else can leave."
PSG monitoring Bellerin
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has emerged as a potential target for Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Express.
The Spaniard could soon find himself on the outer at the Emirates with PSG joining Bayern Munich and Juventus in showing interest.
Bellerin has spent the past nine years at Arsenal after joining the club from Barcelona's youth academy in 2011.
Real Madrid halve James Rodriguez's transfer fee
The Colombian could be on his way to England
Real Madrid will be forced to sell James Rodriguez this summer for a cut-price fee of around €25 million (£22m/$28m), reports Marca.
With only one year left on his contract, Real have cut their asking price in half for the Colombian attacker, who is desperate to leave Madrid.
Premier League clubs Everton, Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolves are all thought to be interested in pursuing a deal.
Arteta in no rush over Lacazette's Arsenal contract talks
Mikel Arteta insists there is no rush when it comes to holding contract talks with Alexandre Lacazette - but says he is planning to sit down with the Arsenal striker to discuss his future.
The France international has two years left on the five-year deal he signed when he arrived in north London from Lyon in 2017.
Firm discussions over extending his stay have yet to take place, with Arsenal focusing on more pressing issues in recent months such as the futures of Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.