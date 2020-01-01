Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to battle Barcelona for Tagliafico

Peru's Farfan linked with MLS move
Peruvian international Jefferson Farfan has set his sights on MLS and Brazil after leaving Lokomotiv Moscow, reports America TV.
Farfan is still in Russia, and could still sign with a Russian team after spending three-and-a-half seasons in Moscow.
The winger has earned 95 caps for Peru, appearing at four Copas America and a World Cup.
Ramsey not wanted by Juve
Former Gunners star on the outer in Turin
Aaron Ramsey could be set for another transfer with reports suggesting Juventus want to part ways with the Welsh midfielder.
After the dismissal of Maurizio Sarri and appointment of Andrea Pirlo, Juve are looking to overhaul their squad with fringe playmaker Ramsay's future threatened, according to the Daily Mail.
Ramsey scored three goals and created one assist in 24 Serie A appearances for the Old Lady during the recent season after joining from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.
Torino no closer to signing Milan's Rodriguez
Torino's pursuit of Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez has hit a snag with the two clubs failing to agree a transfer fee.
Di Marzio reports talks will continue between the two clubs on the future of the Swiss 27-year-old, who spent last season on loan at PSV.
Chelsea and Barca fight for Tagliafico
Blues taken on Catalans for star defender
Chelsea are prepared to fight for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico with Barcelona and Atletico also interested.
According to Sky Sports, the Blues could view the 27-year-old as an alternative to Ben Chilwell - with Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon also considered an option.
Tagliafico has been capped 25 times for Argentina.
Fenerbahce keen on Everton striker
Turkish giants Fenerbahce wants to sign Everton centre-forward Cenk Tosun.
The Turkey international has failed to nail down a first team spot at Goodison Park and is being seen by Fenerbahce as a potential replacement for Vedat Muriqi, according to Sporx as per Inside Futbol.
Tosun reportedly wants to continue his career abroad but his home country club want to change his mind.
Victory close in on Papas appointment
Melbourne Victory is close to announcing the hiring of Arthur Papas as their new coach, Neos Kosmos reports.
Papas, who is currently the assistant of former Socceroo coach Ange Postecoglou at Yokohama FM, is the favourite for the role ahead of ex-Brisbane Roar boss John Aloisi.
Victory has been looking for a permanent manager since Marco Kurz was dismissed earlier this year.