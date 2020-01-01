Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to battle Barcelona for Tagliafico

Former Gunners star on the outer in Turin

Aaron Ramsey could be set for another transfer with reports suggesting Juventus want to part ways with the Welsh midfielder.

After the dismissal of Maurizio Sarri and appointment of Andrea Pirlo, Juve are looking to overhaul their squad with fringe playmaker Ramsay's future threatened, according to the Daily Mail.

Ramsey scored three goals and created one assist in 24 Serie A appearances for the Old Lady during the recent season after joining from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.