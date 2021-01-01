Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City make £100m bid for Grealish

Pogba still sees long-term future with Man Utd
Paul Pogba still sees a future at Manchester United even if he isn't rushing to sign a new contract.
According to Sky Sports, Pogba is excited by the direction of the club after signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.
Even if Pogba doesn't sign a new deal in the coming weeks, he may still sign even as he enters the last year of his current contract.
How will Arsenal line up with new £50m signing White?
England international defender Ben White has become the Gunners' third signing of the transfer window - but how could Mikel Arteta use him?
Goal takes a look at how White may fit in with Arsenal going forward.
Former MLS and Middlesbrough forward Kamara signs in Finland
Kei Kamara has joined Finnish side HIFK, the club announced.
Kamara most recently played for Minnesota United, having featured for eight different MLS teams over the course of his career.
He's also played in England, having represented Middlesbrough and Norwich earlier in his career.
Southampton reject VIlla's Ward-Prowse bid
Southampton have rejected a bid from Aston Villa for James Ward-Prowse, reports Sky Sports.
A bid of around £25m was rejected immediately as Southampton have no intention of selling their star midifelder.
Ward-Prowse signed a new five-year contract at St Mary's last year.
Leeds make £30m offer for Traore
Leeds have made a £30m offer for Adama Traore, according to the Transfer Window.
Traore, who represented Spain at the Euros this summer, has also been linked to Liverpool in recent weeks.
Galaxy loan Costa Rican international Gonzalez to Alajuelense
The #LAGalaxy have loaned defender Giancarlo González to Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 30, 2021
Liverpool confirm new long-term deal for Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool have announced that Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new long-term deal with the club.
The full-back's new contract runs through 2025 as he's set to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future.
Austin FC sign U.S. youth international
Austin FC have confirmed the signing of U.S. youth international McKinze Gaines.
The 23-year-old forward is originally from Austin and will now join up with his hometown club after most recently featuring for Hannover.
“I’m happy to be back in the city where it all started and pleased to represent my hometown doing what I love the most,” said Gaines. “I’ve come back to Austin to work hard and elevate our playing style. I look forward to making an impact in our ongoing season.”
Orlando make $10 million offer for Alvarez
Orlando City have submitted a bid of $10 million for River star Julian Alvarez, reports TNT Sports.
The 21-year-old attacker has earned two senior caps for Argentina and was part of their Copa America-winning squad this summer.
Alvarez has made 41 total appearances for River, scoring 10 goals.
Burrell joins Kilmarnock on loan from Middlesbrough
Arrival number 2️⃣ from Teesside— Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) July 30, 2021
Welcome to Killie, Rumarn
Bernard loaned to Hull
Young Manchester United defender Di'Shon Bernard has joined Hull City on loan ahead of the new season after putting pen to paper on a new deal at Old Trafford, Goal can confirm.
The 20-year-old centre-back spent part of last season on loan at Salford City where he featured 29 times and will now look to further develop with a season long loan with Championship side Hull. Bernard made his first-team debut in 2019 in the Europa League clash in Astana.
Abraham would 'fit the bill' at Arsenal - Winterburn
Tammy Abraham would "fit the bill" for Arsenal says Nigel Winterburn, but the Gunners have been warned against selling Alexandre Lacazette without having an "upgrade" lined up.
The Chelsea and England international striker could tick that box, with Mikel Arteta said to be among those mulling over a transfer raid on their London rivals.
White completes £50m Arsenal switch
Ben White has officially completed his £50 million switch to Arsenal from Brighton as Mikel Arteta's recruitment drive at Emirates Stadium begins to gather pace.
White has become Arsenal's third major signing of the summer after Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, who arrived from Benfica and Anderlecht, respectively.
Leicester confirm Albrighton extension
We're pleased to confirm that Marc Albrighton has signed a new contract with the Football Club until 2024! 🙌✅— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 30, 2021
Willian not interested in Saudi Arabia move
Arsenal winger Willian has not received an offer from Al-Ahly and currently has no interest in continuing his career in Saudi Arabia, ESPN Brasil reports.
The report also claims that there is a chance that the 32-year-old could leave the Gunners this summer, despite having only arrived from Chelsea in 2020.
Coventry sign Chelsea defender Maatsen on loan
𝙈𝘼𝘼𝙏𝙎𝙀𝙉 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝘿 ✍— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 30, 2021
We are delighted to confirm the signing of @ChelseaFC defender Ian Maatsen on a season-long loan. #PUSB
➡ https://t.co/jKfyahKe9M pic.twitter.com/4sjAkyfucS
McCann leaves Man Utd for Rangers
Charlie McCann has completed a move from Manchester United to Rangers' B team.
The midfielder spent four seasons at the club, having joined from Coventry at the age of 16, and has left in the hope he can push into the Scottish Premiership champions' first team.
The 19-year-old played 20 times for United's U23s last season and scored five goals.
Tottenham women sign Chioma Ubogagu
🏴 ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of @ChiAlreadyKnow.— Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) July 30, 2021
The forward has signed a contract with the Club that will run until 2023 and will wear the number 18 shirt.
Welcome, Chi! 😄 pic.twitter.com/10Z4yLtRpW
Lautaro not interested in Arsenal switch
Inter forward Lautaro Martinez has no interest in joining Arsenal, claims Sport Mediaset.
The Argentine has seen a move away from San Siro mooted for some time, with Premier League heavweights at Emirates Stadium the latest to be linked with an ambitious bid.
Madrid to move for Maksimovic
Real Madrid are, according to Defensa Central, mulling over a move to snap up former Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic as a free agent.
The Serbian has worked with Carlo Ancelotti before and could be acquired to add much-needed depth for the Blancos in an area that has been depleted by exits for Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.
Martial & James available at the right price
ESPN reports that Anthony Martial and Daniel James are among those that Manchester United are ready to sell at the right price.
The Red Devils will also listen to offers for Jesse Lingard, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Alex Telles, Andreas Pereira and Axel Tuanzebe.
Man City make £100m bid for Grealish (The Telegraph)
Blues firm up interest in Aston Villa captain
Manchester City have, according to The Telegraph, tabled a £100 million ($140m) bid for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.
The Blues have been linked with the England international for some time, with that interest being firmed up ahead of a Premier League title defence in 2021-22.
Zouma keen on West Ham move
Kurt Zouma is open to the idea of crossing London and joining West Ham from Chelsea, claims Sky Sports.
The French defender has been deemed surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel, but the Hammers are yet to meet the Blues' valuation.
Roma see Delaney as Xhaka alternative
Roma remain keen on Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, but The Telegraph reports that Thomas Delaney is being lined up as an alternative option.
Jose Mourinho is in the market for reinforcements and will turn his attention to Borussia Dortmund if a deal can't be done with the Gunners.
Juventus step up efforts to land Locatelli
Juventus are entering into a third round of talks with Sassuolo regarding a deal for Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli, Goal has learned.
Patience has been in order for the Bianconeri as they look to secure the services of the Italy international midfielder.
Benzema next in line for Real deal
Karim Benzema is, according to Mundo Deportivo, next in line for a new contract at Real Madrid.
The France international forward is currently tied to terms with the Blancos through to the summer of 2022.
Ederson lined up for new Man City contract
Ederson is, according to The Athletic, being lined up for a new contract at Manchester City.
The Brazilian goalkeeper is already tied to a deal through to 2025, but the reigning Premier League champions are ready to reward their No.1 with improved and extended terms.
Villa agree personal terms with Bailey
Aston Villa have moved a step closer to landing Leon Bailey, with Football Insider reporting that personal terms have bene agreed.
Bayer Leverkusen are yet to sanction a sale, having knocked one bid back, but Dean Smith is looking to add a talented Jamaica international winger to his ranks.
€40m Neuhaus too costly for Klopp & Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remains keen on Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, but is being priced out of a move for the Germany international.
According to Sport1, the 24-year-old will cost around €40 million (£34m/$48m), and that is considered to be too much for Premier League heavyweights at Anfield.
Chelsea ready to slash Abraham's £40m asking price
Chelsea are, according to The Sun, ready to slash Tammy Abraham's £40 million ($56m) asking price after struggling to find a buyer at that price.
That is good news for the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa, who remain keen on the England international striker but cannot afford to spend so big on him.
Leeds looking into O'Brien deal
Leeds have opened talks with Huddersfield regarding a deal for Lewis O’Brien, claims Football Insider.
The 22-year-old midfielder has become a target for the Whites after they missed out on Conor Gallagher to Crystal Palace.
Everton still discussing Dumfries deal
Everton remain in talks regarding a deal for PSV right-back Denzel Dumfries, reports the Liverpool Echo.
Slow progress is being made in pursuit of the Netherlands international, though, and alternative targets may be lined up by the Toffees.
Liverpool not ruling out Bowen bid
Senior figures at Liverpool are not ruling out a bid for West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, claims the Daily Star.
The Reds remain in the market for another forward, and a hard-working option at the London Stadium would tick plenty of boxes for Jurgen Klopp.
Can Dortmund keep hold of Haaland?
Locatelli wants to join Juventus but English club also in the race
Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has revealed that his club will soon enter talks with Juventus over the sale of Manuel Locatelli.
Premier League clubs are also in the mix for the Italy midfielder, who shined at the Euros this summer.
Barca to rival Spurs for Romero (SportItalia)
Catalan giants poised to make fresh bid
Barcelona are set to make a second bid for Juventus defender Cristian Romero after a player-plus-cash deal was refused, according to SportItalia.
The Catalan giants are believed to be preparing a loan bid with the obligation to buy next summer, which would help overcome their current cashflow issues.
Premier League side Spurs are also interested in the Argentina international and are ready to make an increased offer after having an initial bid turned down by the Serie A club.
Prem trio eye NZ starlet
Watford, Crystal Palace and Brentford are monitoring the progress of New Zealand forward Matthew Garbett, according to the Sun.
The 19-year-old, who plays for Swedish second-tier side Falkenbergs, has impressed playing alongside Burnley striker Chris Wood for the All Whites at the Tokyo Olympics.
His displays have caught the eye of the Premier League trio, who may step up their interest when he returns from Japan.
Celtic interested in Hart
Celtic are interested in signing former England goalkeeper Joe Hart from Tottenham, according to BBC Sport.
The 34-year-old, who has a year left on his current deal, played 10 times in cup competitions for Spurs last season but has not played a league game since December 2018.
The biggest stumbling block to any deal is expected to be wages, with Celtic unlikely to be able to match the kind of figure Hart currently earns in north London.
Lazio closing in on Grimaldo
Lazio are in advanced talks with Benfica over a deal for full-back Alejandro Grimaldo, reports Todofichajes.
The Portuguese giants are under financial pressure and need to offload players this summer to balance the books, with Grimaldo likely to be next through the exit door.
The deal for the 25-year-old is set to be worth around €18 million (£15m/$21m).
Trippier ready to hold out for United move
Kieran Trippier is willing to wait until the end of the transfer window to seal a move to Manchester United, reports the Telegraph.
The Red Devils are keen to sign the Atletico Madrid defender but need to offload players first to fund the deal after splashing out around £120 million ($167m) on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.
Even if they get funds in place United are unwilling to meet Atletico's £30 million ($42m) valuation of the defender, though Trippier is ready to be patient to give the deal the best chance of going through.