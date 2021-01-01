Mohamed Salah could spend “another four, five or six years” at Liverpool, according to Dejan Lovren, with the Egyptian looking to feel the “love” from those around him at Anfield.

The former Liverpool defender has told talkSPORT: "I'm still in communication with Mo Salah. We are best buddies. We talk about everything.

"Mo is committed, not just for Liverpool but for all the fans and for himself. He is the biggest critic of himself when he doesn't do well.

"I'm not surprised he is doing well individually, when you look at how many goals he has scored, he is amazing at the moment.

"There needs to be love from both ways (both Salah and Liverpool), I see now that they have it, so why not [stay]?

"Mo is in the best age of his football career at 28 - maybe he looks a little bit older - but he is in the peak of his form. Why not stay another four, five or six years?"

