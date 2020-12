Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool circling for Torino's Bremer

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow says he would be "silly" to not admit he is thinking about a potential England call-up, although he believes he still has to do more to earn it.

Darlow was the star of the show against Liverpool on Wednesday, as he kept a clean sheet in a scoreless draw.

The goalkeeper made four saves on Wednesday night, and now has the second-highest number in the Premier League behind only Sam Johnstone of West Brom.

