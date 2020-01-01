Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye Bailey as Sancho alternative

Arsenal criticised for delays in Saka contract talks
Peter Crouch has criticised Arsenal for not tying star youngster Bakary Saka down to a new contract.
"I would be concerned (his contract)," Crouch said on BT Sport (via the Mirror).
"It’s happened time and time again at Arsenal – I don’t know who is in charge of contracts at Arsenal but he needs to be sorted."
Strachan set to join Celtic
Celtic are set to appoint Gavin Strachan as a coach at Parkhead, according to the Daily Record.
The 41-year-old, son of ex-Bhoys boss Gordon, replaces Damien Duff, who left the role at the start of June.
Sane to Bayern talk can wait for Flick
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has nothing to say on the future of Leroy Sane after it was confirmed the winger wants to leave Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola said this week Sane has made it clear he will not extend his contract and will move to a new club either this year or after his deal expires in 2021.
Posh reject Red Bulls bid
Peterborough United have rejected a £4 million ($4.9m) bid from New York Red Bulls for striker Ivan Toney, according to Peterborough Today.
The League One side expect to field a host of bids this summer for Toney, who scored 26 goals for The Posh during their shortened 2019-20 season.
Celtic and Rangers have also expressed an interest in the 24-year-old, who Peterborough value closer to £10 million ($12.3m).
Has Lautaro Martinez's head been turned by Barcelona transfer talk?
There may not have been any supporters at the Stadio San Paolo last Saturday night but there were plenty of people watching the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg between Napoli and Inter at home – and not just fans of the two teams involved.
Plenty of Barcelona fans also tuned in to watch Lautaro Martinez take to the field for the first time since their club solidified their interest in the forward. But an anonymous performance would have done little to excite the Barca faithful while also prompting accusations that his mind is already at Camp Nou
Fiorentina won't break bank for Silva
Fiorentina remain interested in signing Thiago Silva but will not break their wage stucture to land the Brazilian, according to Le10Sport.
Silva will leave Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this month with a host of clubs interested in his services, though he would need to take a significant pay cut on his estimated €12 million (£11m/$13m) a year wages.
Fiorentina are among the contenders for the 35-year-old's signature, but are insistant they will not offer him more than €5.5m (£5m/$6m) per season.
Cavani & Meunier to leave PSG in June
Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier will not stay on to see out Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League campaign and will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of June.
Cavani and Meunier are among several PSG players whose contracts expire on June 30, as well as defensive pair Thiago Silva and Layvin Kurzawa.
But while Kurzawa and Silva look set to accept the offer to stay until the culmination of the Champions League, Goal can confirm that the French champions will lose two key players as they prepare to compete for continental honours.
Pereira triggers contract clause at WBA
West Bromwich Albion star Matheus Pereira triggered a contract clause that will lead to his permanent signing, according to the Birmingham Mail.
The Sporting loanee was one appearance away from meeting the requirement prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but by starting against Birmingham on Saturday he can now sign permanent terms at the Hawthorns.
Neymar aiming to 'make history' with PSG
Neymar is determined to "make history" for Paris Saint-Germain when the Champions League returns in August.
The world's most expensive player has been unable to lead the Ligue 1 champions to European glory up to now, with him having completed a €222 million (£201m/$248m) move from Barcelona in 2017.
Neymar scored twice in the 3-2 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 before the 2019-20 competition was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Man Utd boss has a serious decision to make over De Gea
"David de Gea is the most overrated goalkeeper I've seen in a long, long time,” Roy Keane fumed at half-time in Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Friday night.
The Spanish goalkeeper dropped another clanger in Friday's draw at Tottenham, which will only intensify calls for him to be replaced by Dean Henderson.
'Madrid can't repeat Ronaldo mistake by letting Ramos leave'
Real Madrid should keep Sergio Ramos for the remainder of his career after making a mistake in allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave, says Predrag Mijatovic.
The defender's deal runs until the end of the 2020-21 season, by which time he will be 35.
Madrid have in the recent past allowed other legendary names to leave at the tail end of their playing days, including Ramos' former team-mates Raul and Iker Casillas, who moved on to Schalke and Porto respectively.
Arsenal seal permanent Mari deal
Arsenal have completed the permanent signing of loan defender Pablo Mari from Flamengo, according to Colunadofla.
The Spanard, who arrived from Brazilian side Flamengo on loan in January, suffered an ankle injury against Manchester City on Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the campaign.
Despite the injury Gunners boss Mikel Arteta expressed his desire to sign Mari permanently, with a deal worth up to €16 million (£14m/$18m) now seemingly completed.
Ozil ready to run Arsenal contract down
Mesut Ozil is determined to see out the final year of his Arsenal contract despite the Gunners' attempts to offload him this summer, according to ESPN.
The north London club are keen to lower their wage bill as they look to ease the financial damage caused by the coronavirus shutdown.
As one of the club's high earners Ozil is among those the Gunners are keen to sell. But the German forward is settled in London and will not agitate for a move.
Juve eye Wolves star Jimenez
Juventus are interested in Wolves' Raul Jimenez as they look to bolster their forward line this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The Serie A side turned their attentions to the Mexican on the recommendation of agent Jorge Mendes after missing out on Mauro Icardi and being frustrated in their attempts to negotiate a deal with Napoli for Arek Milik.
However, Wolves are reluctant to sell the 29-year-old and would demand up to €60 million (£54m/$67m) for his services, a fee Juve are not willing to meet.
Napoli closing on Osimhen and Gabriel
Napoli are close to agreeing a double move for Victor Osimhen and Gabriel Magalhaes, the Gazzetta dello Sport claims.
Lille defender Gabriel has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Everton, while Osimhen has been a target for a number of clubs around Europe.
Newcastle target Schick and Lusamba
Newcastle are preparing their transfer plans for the upcoming window regardless of what happens with their proposed takeover, according to the Chronicle.
Roma forward Patrik Schick, currently on loan at RB Leipzig, and out-of-contract Nice midfielder Arnaud Lusamba are said to be targets.
Lens complete Clauss signing
RC Lens have signed 27-year-old right-back Jonathan Clauss on a three-year contract from Arminia Bielefeld.
#Mercato 🚨— #GuidésParNotreFierté (@RCLens) June 19, 2020
En fin de contrat le 30 juin, Jonathan #Clauss signera pour 3 saisons au #rclens !
Alors qu’il a récemment décroché la montée en 1ère division allemande avec Bielefeld, il viendra relever le challenge de la #Ligue1 !
📝 https://t.co/BU8hmP35D7#GuidésParNotreFierté pic.twitter.com/Ou4xXZJdhv
'Ings better than Aubameyang for Arsenal'
Arsenal would be better off with Southampton striker Danny Ings leading the line than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says Tony Cascarino.
“When you look at Aubameyang’s numbers, they’re extraordinary," Cascarino told TalkSPORT.
“But when you compare him to a player like Roberto Firmino for Liverpool, has hasn’t got the goals say the likes of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres did, but he does far more for the team.
“Danny Ings is like that, too, for me. He’s done this all season.
“Let’s not forget, Ings’ career has been wrecked by injury and he’s come back and looks so good, he just leads the line brilliantly.
“He’s a consistent threat, even when the team isn’t playing well he’s still trying his socks off."
Kruse explains Fenerbahce contract termination
Former Germany international Max Kruse says he cancelled his contract at Fenerbahce this week as he has not been paid his full salary since February.
In a post on Instagram, he said: "I have never broken contracts in my career and would not give notice of termination if Fenerbahce had kept to the contractual arrangements."
Juve make informal Jorginho approach
Arthur remains an option
Juventus have made an informal approach to Chelsea for Jorginho, claims CalcioMercato.
The midfielder is a favourite of Juve manager Maurizio Sarri.
Juventus are also still interested in Barcelona's Arthur, but the Brazilian wants to stay at Camp Nou.
Giggs: Grealish not enough for Man Utd to catch Man City
Manchester United need "three or four" players to catch Manchester City, according to Ryan Giggs, who says Jack Grealish alone wouldn't be enough.
Zaha transfer saga likely to continue, admits Hodgson
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is ready for another transfer window of interest in star player Wilfried Zaha.
Elyounoussi wants Celtic return
Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi wants to return to Celtic, according to Football Insider.
The 25-year-old was on loan there before suffering a foot injury and would apparently rather return to Glasgow than sit on the bench on the south coast.
Nuno set for Wolves contract talks
Wolves are set to open talks over a new contract for manager Nuno Espirito Santo, reports the Guardian.
The 46-year-old is hugely popular at Molineux, having taken Wolves from the Championship to challenging for the Europa League.
'Man v Food' host Richman buys stake in Grimsby
Adam Richman, host of reality TV show 'Man v Food', has become a shareholder in League Two side Grimsby Town.
I just want to say that it means so much as a fan of the game, to be so thought of by a club with so much history. Especially as an American thousands of miles away.— Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) June 18, 2020
This is the brother & sisterhood of football at its best. https://t.co/QEpiEJDdvZ
Dest prefers Bayern over Barca & PSG
Ajax and USMNT defender Sergino Dest wants to join Bayern Munich, according to Sky Germany.
The 19-year-old apparently prefers a move to the Bundesliga over a potential switch to Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain.
It is claimed Ajax are looking for up to €30 million (£27m/$34m) for Dest.
Bayern told to forget cut-price Sane deal
Bayern Munich have been told to forget about signing Leroy Sane at a knock-down price, claims the Telegraph.
Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sane has turned down a contract offer at Manchester City and will either leave this summer, or for free at the end of next season.
However, City have no intention of losing him on the cheap this year.
Monaco's Badiashile in demand
Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile is wanted by a number of clubs, according to l'Equipe.
Bayer Leverkusen are said to be in pole position for the 19-year-old, with Nice and Rennes also in the running.
Badiashile made his debut last season and is now approaching 50 appearances for Monaco in all competitions.
Lennon to leave on free transfer
Aaron Lennon has rejected a short-term contract extension at Burnley, reports the Athletic.
The former Spurs winger will leave when his contract expires on June 30.
Clubs in England, Turkey and Brazil are said to be chasing him,
Arsenal and Tottenham eyeing Ferguson
West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson is being hunted by Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham.
The 19-year-old attracted interest from the giants after impressing for the Baggies in the Championship this season, reports Birmingham Mail.
Ferguson's contract expires at the end of the summer.
Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United chase Bailey
Premier League trio chase Bundesliga star
Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all want to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, the Daily Mail reports.
The clubs were left impressed after he provided two midweek assists against Cologne.
He is thought to be a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern Munich show Aouchiche interest
Paris Saint-Germain prodigy Adil Aouchiche's future is far from certain, with Bayern Munich the latest side to take an interest in him, Le 10 Sport reports.
Saint-Etienne are believed to be close to signing the offensive midfielder.
Reid heading back to Sporting KC
West Ham defender Winston Reid is set to return Sporting KC on loan, MLSsoccer.com reports.
Although there was some doubt over the New Zealand international returning to the club, it is expected he will be available on July 9, when the season recommences.
Everton ready to push for Dagba signing
Everton will push hard to sign Colin Dagba from Paris Saint-Germain, Le 10 Sport reports.
Carlo Ancelotti is a bag fan of the right-back, who has been earning regular game time for the Champions League hopefuls.
Milan set to make huge Donnarumma effort
AC Milan are ready to do everything to convince Gianluigi Donnarumma to stay put, Tuttosport reports.
PSG have been strongly linked with the young Italian goalkeeper, whose contract expires next summer.
McGhee a wanted man after Man Utd release
Dion McGhee was released by Manchester United earlier this week but us a wanted man, The Star reports.
Watford, West Ham and Rangers have taken an interest in the midfielder.
Lennon offers update on Edouard
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has passed comment on the future of Odsonne Edouard, the club's much-coveted forward player.
Speaking on the Frenchman, he said: "Will there be bids for Odsonne? I don’t know. There’s been no bids for anyone at the minute, which is pleasing because I want to maintain the continuity."
Medley set to be called up by Arteta
Zech Medley is set to be given his chance to prove himself with Arsenal, according to Football London.
With numerous defenders unavailable for the weekend's clash with Brighton, the academy player is set to make the squad for just the second time this season.
Rafael wants to leave Lyon
Former Manchester United defender Rafael wants to leave Lyon, Le Progres reports.
The full-back is out of contract next summer and wants to move to Fluminense.