Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye Bailey as Sancho alternative

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Leon Bailey, Bayer Leverkusen
Arsenal criticised for delays in Saka contract talks

2020-06-20T20:30:46Z

Peter Crouch has criticised Arsenal for not tying star youngster Bakary Saka down to a new contract. 

"I would be concerned (his contract)," Crouch said on BT Sport (via the Mirror).

"It’s happened time and time again at Arsenal – I don’t know who is in charge of contracts at Arsenal but he needs to be sorted."

Strachan set to join Celtic

2020-06-20T19:50:53Z

Celtic are set to appoint Gavin Strachan as a coach at Parkhead, according to the Daily Record

The 41-year-old, son of ex-Bhoys boss Gordon, replaces Damien Duff, who left the role at the start of June.

Sane to Bayern talk can wait for Flick

2020-06-20T19:20:42Z

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has nothing to say on the future of Leroy Sane after it was confirmed the winger wants to leave Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola said this week Sane has made it clear he will not extend his contract and will move to a new club either this year or after his deal expires in 2021.

Read more here!

Posh reject Red Bulls bid

2020-06-20T18:45:59Z

Peterborough United have rejected a £4 million ($4.9m) bid from New York Red Bulls for striker Ivan Toney, according to Peterborough Today.

The League One side expect to field a host of bids this summer for Toney, who scored 26 goals for The Posh during their shortened 2019-20 season.

Celtic and Rangers have also expressed an interest in the 24-year-old, who Peterborough value closer to £10 million ($12.3m).

Has Lautaro Martinez's head been turned by Barcelona transfer talk?

2020-06-20T18:15:30Z

There may not have been any supporters at the Stadio San Paolo last Saturday night but there were plenty of people watching the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg between Napoli and Inter at home – and not just fans of the two teams involved.

Plenty of Barcelona fans also tuned in to watch Lautaro Martinez take to the field for the first time since their club solidified their interest in the forward. But an anonymous performance would have done little to excite the Barca faithful while also prompting accusations that his mind is already at Camp Nou

Read the full story on Goal!

Fiorentina won't break bank for Silva

2020-06-20T17:45:15Z

Fiorentina remain interested in signing Thiago Silva but will not break their wage stucture to land the Brazilian, according to Le10Sport.

Silva will leave Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this month with a host of clubs interested in his services, though he would need to take a significant pay cut on his estimated €12 million (£11m/$13m) a year wages.

Fiorentina are among the contenders for the 35-year-old's signature, but are insistant they will not offer him more than €5.5m (£5m/$6m) per season.

Cavani & Meunier to leave PSG in June

2020-06-20T17:15:31Z

Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier will not stay on to see out Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League campaign and will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Cavani and Meunier are among several PSG players whose contracts expire on June 30, as well as defensive pair Thiago Silva and Layvin Kurzawa.

But while Kurzawa and Silva look set to accept the offer to stay until the culmination of the Champions League, Goal can confirm that the French champions will lose two key players as they prepare to compete for continental honours.

Read more here!

Pereira triggers contract clause at WBA

2020-06-20T16:45:38Z

West Bromwich Albion star Matheus Pereira triggered a contract clause that will lead to his permanent signing, according to the Birmingham Mail

The Sporting loanee was one appearance away from meeting the requirement prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but by starting against Birmingham on Saturday he can now sign permanent terms at the Hawthorns.

Neymar aiming to 'make history' with PSG

2020-06-20T16:15:02Z

Neymar is determined to "make history" for Paris Saint-Germain when the Champions League returns in August. 

The world's most expensive player has been unable to lead the Ligue 1 champions to European glory up to now, with him having completed a €222 million (£201m/$248m) move from Barcelona in 2017. 

Neymar scored twice in the 3-2 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 before the 2019-20 competition was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Read more here!

Man Utd boss has a serious decision to make over De Gea

2020-06-20T15:40:28Z

"David de Gea is the most overrated goalkeeper I've seen in a long, long time,” Roy Keane fumed at half-time in Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Friday night.

The Spanish goalkeeper dropped another clanger in Friday's draw at Tottenham, which will only intensify calls for him to be replaced by Dean Henderson.

Read more here!

'Madrid can't repeat Ronaldo mistake by letting Ramos leave'

2020-06-20T15:00:51Z

Real Madrid should keep Sergio Ramos for the remainder of his career after making a mistake in allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave, says Predrag Mijatovic.

The defender's deal runs until the end of the 2020-21 season, by which time he will be 35.

Madrid have in the recent past allowed other legendary names to leave at the tail end of their playing days, including Ramos' former team-mates Raul and Iker Casillas, who moved on to Schalke and Porto respectively.

Read more here!

Arsenal seal permanent Mari deal

2020-06-20T14:30:02Z

Arsenal have completed the permanent signing of loan defender Pablo Mari from Flamengo, according to Colunadofla.

The Spanard, who arrived from Brazilian side Flamengo on loan in January, suffered an ankle injury against Manchester City on Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the campaign.

Despite the injury Gunners boss Mikel Arteta expressed his desire to sign Mari permanently, with a deal worth up to €16 million (£14m/$18m) now seemingly completed.

Ozil ready to run Arsenal contract down

2020-06-20T14:00:12Z

Mesut Ozil is determined to see out the final year of his Arsenal contract despite the Gunners' attempts to offload him this summer, according to ESPN.

The north London club are keen to lower their wage bill as they look to ease the financial damage caused by the coronavirus shutdown.

As one of the club's high earners Ozil is among those the Gunners are keen to sell. But the German forward is settled in London and will not agitate for a move.

Mesut Ozil Arsenal 2019-20
Juve eye Wolves star Jimenez

2020-06-20T13:30:24Z

Juventus are interested in Wolves' Raul Jimenez as they look to bolster their forward line this summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Serie A side turned their attentions to the Mexican on the recommendation of agent Jorge Mendes after missing out on Mauro Icardi and being frustrated in their attempts to negotiate a deal with Napoli for Arek Milik.

However, Wolves are reluctant to sell the 29-year-old and would demand up to €60 million (£54m/$67m) for his services, a fee Juve are not willing to meet.

Napoli closing on Osimhen and Gabriel

2020-06-20T13:00:43Z

Napoli are close to agreeing a double move for Victor Osimhen and Gabriel Magalhaes, the Gazzetta dello Sport claims.

Lille defender Gabriel has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Everton, while Osimhen has been a target for a number of clubs around Europe.

Victor Osimhen Lille 2019
Newcastle target Schick and Lusamba

2020-06-20T12:40:18Z

Newcastle are preparing their transfer plans for the upcoming window regardless of what happens with their proposed takeover, according to the Chronicle.

Roma forward Patrik Schick, currently on loan at RB Leipzig, and out-of-contract Nice midfielder Arnaud Lusamba are said to be targets.

Lens complete Clauss signing

2020-06-20T12:20:36Z

RC Lens have signed 27-year-old right-back Jonathan Clauss on a three-year contract from Arminia Bielefeld.

'Ings better than Aubameyang for Arsenal'

2020-06-20T12:00:20Z

Arsenal would be better off with Southampton striker Danny Ings leading the line than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says Tony Cascarino.

“When you look at Aubameyang’s numbers, they’re extraordinary," Cascarino told TalkSPORT.

“But when you compare him to a player like Roberto Firmino for Liverpool, has hasn’t got the goals say the likes of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres did, but he does far more for the team.

“Danny Ings is like that, too, for me. He’s done this all season.

“Let’s not forget, Ings’ career has been wrecked by injury and he’s come back and looks so good, he just leads the line brilliantly.

“He’s a consistent threat, even when the team isn’t playing well he’s still trying his socks off."

Kruse explains Fenerbahce contract termination

2020-06-20T11:30:02Z

Former Germany international Max Kruse says he cancelled his contract at Fenerbahce this week as he has not been paid his full salary since February.

In a post on Instagram, he said: "I have never broken contracts in my career and would not give notice of termination if Fenerbahce had kept to the contractual arrangements."

Juve make informal Jorginho approach

2020-06-20T11:00:27Z

Arthur remains an option

Juventus have made an informal approach to Chelsea for Jorginho, claims CalcioMercato.

The midfielder is a favourite of Juve manager Maurizio Sarri.

Juventus are also still interested in Barcelona's Arthur, but the Brazilian wants to stay at Camp Nou.

Maurizio Sarri Jorginho Chelsea Europa League 2019
Giggs: Grealish not enough for Man Utd to catch Man City

2020-06-20T10:30:06Z

Manchester United need "three or four" players to catch Manchester City, according to Ryan Giggs, who says Jack Grealish alone wouldn't be enough.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Zaha transfer saga likely to continue, admits Hodgson

2020-06-20T10:00:03Z

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is ready for another transfer window of interest in star player Wilfried Zaha.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Elyounoussi wants Celtic return

2020-06-20T09:30:31Z

Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi wants to return to Celtic, according to Football Insider.

The 25-year-old was on loan there before suffering a foot injury and would apparently rather return to Glasgow than sit on the bench on the south coast.

Nuno set for Wolves contract talks

2020-06-20T09:00:47Z

Wolves are set to open talks over a new contract for manager Nuno Espirito Santo, reports the Guardian.

The 46-year-old is hugely popular at Molineux, having taken Wolves from the Championship to challenging for the Europa League.

Nuno Espirito Santo Tottenham vs Wolves 2019-20
'Man v Food' host Richman buys stake in Grimsby

2020-06-20T08:30:53Z

Adam Richman, host of reality TV show 'Man v Food', has become a shareholder in League Two side Grimsby Town.

Dest prefers Bayern over Barca & PSG

2020-06-20T08:00:08Z

Ajax and USMNT defender Sergino Dest wants to join Bayern Munich, according to Sky Germany.

The 19-year-old apparently prefers a move to the Bundesliga over a potential switch to Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain.

It is claimed Ajax are looking for up to €30 million (£27m/$34m) for Dest.

Bayern told to forget cut-price Sane deal

2020-06-20T07:30:11Z

Bayern Munich have been told to forget about signing Leroy Sane at a knock-down price, claims the Telegraph.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sane has turned down a contract offer at Manchester City and will either leave this summer, or for free at the end of next season.

However, City have no intention of losing him on the cheap this year.

Monaco's Badiashile in demand

2020-06-20T07:00:31Z

Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile is wanted by a number of clubs, according to l'Equipe.

Bayer Leverkusen are said to be in pole position for the 19-year-old, with Nice and Rennes also in the running.

Badiashile made his debut last season and is now approaching 50 appearances for Monaco in all competitions.

Lennon to leave on free transfer

2020-06-20T06:30:33Z

Aaron Lennon has rejected a short-term contract extension at Burnley, reports the Athletic.

The former Spurs winger will leave when his contract expires on June 30.

Clubs in England, Turkey and Brazil are said to be chasing him,

Aaron Lennon Burnley 2018-19
Arsenal and Tottenham eyeing Ferguson

2020-06-20T03:35:49Z

West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson is being hunted by Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham.

The 19-year-old attracted interest from the giants after impressing for the Baggies in the Championship this season, reports Birmingham Mail.

Ferguson's contract expires at the end of the summer.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United chase Bailey

2020-06-19T23:01:40Z

Premier League trio chase Bundesliga star

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all want to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, the Daily Mail reports.

The clubs were left impressed after he provided two midweek assists against Cologne. 

He is thought to be a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich show Aouchiche interest

2020-06-19T22:58:53Z

Paris Saint-Germain prodigy Adil Aouchiche's future is far from certain, with Bayern Munich the latest side to take an interest in him, Le 10 Sport reports.

Saint-Etienne are believed to be close to signing the offensive midfielder.

Reid heading back to Sporting KC

2020-06-19T22:57:19Z

West Ham defender Winston Reid is set to return Sporting KC on loan, MLSsoccer.com reports.

Although there was some doubt over the New Zealand international returning to the club, it is expected he will be available on July 9, when the season recommences. 

Everton ready to push for Dagba signing

2020-06-19T22:54:16Z

Everton will push hard to sign Colin Dagba from Paris Saint-Germain, Le 10 Sport reports.

Carlo Ancelotti is a bag fan of the right-back, who has been earning regular game time for the Champions League hopefuls.

Milan set to make huge Donnarumma effort

2020-06-19T22:52:46Z

AC Milan are ready to do everything to convince Gianluigi Donnarumma to stay put, Tuttosport reports.

PSG have been strongly linked with the young Italian goalkeeper, whose contract expires next summer.

McGhee a wanted man after Man Utd release

2020-06-19T22:49:05Z

Dion McGhee was released by Manchester United earlier this week but us a wanted man, The Star reports.

Watford, West Ham and Rangers have taken an interest in the midfielder.

Lennon offers update on Edouard

2020-06-19T22:44:47Z

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has passed comment on the future of Odsonne Edouard, the club's much-coveted forward player.

Speaking on the Frenchman, he said: "Will there be bids for Odsonne? I don’t know. There’s been no bids for anyone at the minute, which is pleasing because I want to maintain the continuity."

Odsonne Edouard, Celtic
Medley set to be called up by Arteta

2020-06-19T22:43:17Z

Zech Medley is set to be given his chance to prove himself with Arsenal, according to Football London.

With numerous defenders unavailable for the weekend's clash with Brighton, the academy player is set to make the squad for just the second time this season.

Rafael wants to leave Lyon

2020-06-19T22:40:10Z

Former Manchester United defender Rafael wants to leave Lyon, Le Progres reports.

The full-back is out of contract next summer and wants to move to Fluminense.