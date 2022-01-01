Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea & Man City agree £50m Sterling deal

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Raheem Sterling Manchester City 2021-22
No PSG contact with Inaki Pena

2022-07-10T00:00:50.000Z

Paris Saint-Germain are yet to make contact with Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena over a summer move.

Recent reports say the French side are looking to sign 23-year-old, but Sport says he does not know of any interest as of yet.

Chelsea & Man City agree £50m Sterling deal (BBC)

2022-07-09T22:34:36.000Z

Winger eager for more playing time at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Manchester City have reached an agreement for Raheem Sterling, BBC Sport says.

The Blues will pay a total of £50 million including add-ons and the England international will commit to a five-year contract with an option to extend for another season.

De Jong turns down Man Utd for Barcelona stay (Sport)

2022-07-09T22:30:28.000Z

Midfielder not swayed by former boss Erik ten Hag

Frenkie de Jong will not join Manchester United this season because of personal and sporting reasons.

Sport reports the Dutch midfielder has his heart set on staying at Barcelona and is not interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea are also interested in him and while the ex-Ajax star is less reluctant to move to the London club, he would prefer to continue his career at Camp Nou.

Barcelona to increase Lewandowski bid to €50m (Sport1)

2022-07-09T22:25:00.000Z

Catalan club desperate to add striker before end of summer

Barcelona are preparing an improved offer for Robert Lewandowski.

Barca had a €40 million (£34m/$41m) bid turned down by Bayern Munich and Sport1 claims the Spanish side will increase the figure to €50m (£42m/$51m).

Man City want £41m for Chelsea target Ake

2022-07-09T22:22:04.000Z

Zaniolo waiting on Juventus offer

2022-07-09T22:18:57.000Z

Nicolo Zaniolo is ready to leave Roma this season and is waiting on Juventus to make an official offer, Calciomercato reports.

Roma are prepared to lower their asking price from the initial €60 million (£51m/$61m) figure and would even let him go on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.