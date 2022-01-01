Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona to sign Alonso after registering new signings

Barcelona make Alonso plan (Romano)
Once Barcelona register all signings with final green light coming from La Liga, Marcos Alonso will be sealed as next incoming. There’s an agreement in principle with Chelsea since last week 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022
Matter of details - Marcos would sign with Barça until 2024 with +1 option. pic.twitter.com/XzTXH0TFlC
Forest after Ecuadorian star Estupinan
Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal, reports Foot Mercato.
Villarreal would be willing to sell the Ecuadorian for €20 million after the fullback made 28 La Liga appearances last season.
Forest recently saw a move for Alex Moreno fall apart, leaving the newly-promoted club in need of a full-back.
Salah and Hakimi convinced me to join Roma, reveals Wijnaldum
Georgino Wijnaldum has revealed Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi convinced him to join Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Wijnaldum played alongside Salah at Liverpool and last year teamed up with Hakimi at PSG, and he says both influenced his decision in a big way.
Monza after Arsenal's Mari
Monza remain optimistic for Pablo Marí deal. Hellas Verona have been trying to enter the race until the end but Monza are progressing in talks with Arsenal. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022
Arsenal are waiting for player’s final decision but Monza want to get it done soon. pic.twitter.com/4zlaGsJkSM
Pasher set for Red Bulls move
The New York Red Bulls are set to sign Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, reports 90min.
Pasher was waived by the Houston Dynamo last week after providing six goals and three assists in 39 games.
Pasher's new contract with the Red Bulls will run through the end of the MLS season.