Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham close in on Traore move

Tottenham close in on Traore move (The Guardian)
Wolves have accepted the winger will leave the club
Tottenham are closing in on a move for Wolves star Adama Traore, reports The Guardian.
The 25-year-old's contract with Wolves expires at the end of next season and has made it clear he has no intention of signing a new deal.
Spurs manager Antonio Conte has prioritised the Spain international and the club are confident of sealing a deal soon.
Bikel moves on loan to Vicenza
Good luck over in Italy, Janio 🤜🤛 🇮🇹#VWFC— Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) January 21, 2022
Nice eye Gil loan move
Nice are eyeing a loan move for Tottenham winger Bryan Gil, reports L'Equipe.
The 20-year-old has featured sparingly in his first season with Spurs and could be set for a temporary switch to Ligue 1 in search of more playing time.
Arsenal to offer Arteta new deal
Arsenal are set to offer manager Mikel Arteta a two-year contract extension, reports the Daily Mail.
Arteta has 18 months left on his current deal and Arsenal management is happy with the job he's done, particurarly of late.
The Gunners are also wary that Man City could be eyeing Arteta as a potential successor whenever Pep Guardiola leaves the club.
Newcastle in talks over Alli move
Newcastle are in talks to sign Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, Football Insider reports.
The 25-year-old has struggled for regular minutes with Spurs and could be tempted by a move to the Premier League strugglers.