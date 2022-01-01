Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's €130m offer for Joao Felix

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Ratcliffe wants to buy Man Utd

2022-08-17T20:35:18.191Z

Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United, GOAL can confirm.

The owner of chemicals company INEOS has made it clear he is prepared to buy-out the unpopular Glazer family, if they can be convinced to sell the club.

Atletico Madrid target Inter star Lautaro

2022-08-17T20:12:54.000Z

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Lautaro Martinez this summer.

However, Tuttosport reports the Serie A side have no interest in selling the Argentine striker.

Barca eye ex-Arsenal star Bellerin (Sport)

2022-08-17T19:45:43.000Z

Barcelona are considering a move for Hector Bellerin, Sport reports.

The Catalan side are in the market for a new right-back and see Thomas Meunier and Juan Foyth as good options.

However, both targets would be too expensive, so they could look to bring Hector Bellerin back to Camp Nou. Any move would be dependent on Sergino Dest leaving.

Juve eye Arnautovic as Depay alternative

2022-08-17T19:08:46.471Z

Juventus have warned Memphis Depay that time is running out for him to make a transfer to the Serie A side.

According to Tuttosport, the club are calling for him to come to an agreement with Barcelona over a way out of Camp Nou.

If no deal is struck, they will make a move to sign Marko Arnautovic from Bologna.

'Clear message sent to Man Utd' over Atletico pair

2022-08-17T18:25:00.000Z

Bayer Leverkusen drafting new proposal for Moussa Diaby

2022-08-17T17:55:00.000Z

Leicester alongside Man Utd in eyeing Meslier

2022-08-17T17:25:00.000Z

As mentioned earlier, Leeds have no intention of selling Meslier amid reported interest from Manchester United.

After selling Kasper Schmeichel a couple of weeks ago, Leicester are also keen on a move for the young Frenchman, according to GFFN, but the stance at Elland Road remains the same.

Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's €130m offer for Joao Felix (AS)

2022-08-17T16:55:00.000Z

Manchester United have seemingly turned their attention to Joao Felix in their hunt for a new striker. According to AS, the Spanish side have turned down an eye-watering bid of €130m for the Portuguese youngster.

Los Rojiblancos have made it clear that Felix is not for sale this summer and his €350m release clause means they are under no threat of losing him.

Aubameyang only wants Premier League return with Chelsea

2022-08-17T16:15:00.000Z

Leeds not willing to lose number one Meslier to Manchester United

2022-08-17T15:45:00.000Z

Sevilla announce Nianzou's arrival from Bayern

2022-08-17T15:15:00.000Z

Tottenham set to sign Ashley Philips from Rovers

2022-08-17T15:00:21.000Z

Tottenham are closing in to sign promising centre back Ashley Philips from Blackburn Rovers, according to the Daily Mail.

Motherwell sign McKinstry on loan from Leeds United

2022-08-17T14:20:30.941Z

BVB's Meunier is being linked to United

2022-08-17T14:02:06.013Z

Manchester United are now looking at Borussia Dortmund's right-back Thomas Meunier to strengthen their defence, according to The Telegraph.

The Red Devils are preparing to free up space in the squad by offloading Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Crystal Palace.

Besiktas agree to terms with Everton on Alli transfer

2022-08-17T13:34:44.246Z

United in advanced talks with Barcelona for Dest

2022-08-17T12:41:10.547Z

Manchester United and Barcelona are in advanced talks to fork out a deal for Sergino Dest, according to Sport.

Barcelona are holding on to their asking price of €20 million whereas the Red Devils are trying to bring it down to at least €17 million.

Although the player was initially reluctant to leave the Catalan outfit he has now changed his stance after being told that he does not feature in the plans of Xavi Hernandez.

Issa Kabore joins Marseille on loan from City

2022-08-17T12:06:53.671Z

West ham announce the signing of Kehrer from PSG

2022-08-17T12:02:06.924Z

Barcelona might move for Juan Foyth

2022-08-17T11:46:17.447Z

Barcelona are interested to sign former Tottenham player Juan Foyth, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Villarreal defender has impressed Xavi with his performances at right-back and the player's agent, Claudio Cuti, has already met with Barcelona representatives.

He is a starter at Villarreal and if Barcelona wants to sign him they might have to pay his release clause of €42 miilion.

United set sight on keeper Yan Sommer as backup choice

2022-08-17T11:13:36.856Z

United weighing up Pulisic loan deal

2022-08-17T10:37:44.445Z

Manchester United are considering a loan move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic - according to The Athletic.

The Blues are open to sanctioning a temporary exit for the USMNT winger, who is also wanted by Newcastle, Juventus & Atletico Madrid.

Pulisic is understood to prefer a loan to United, who would be able to offer him the freedom to play in a number of different positions.

United approach Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix

2022-08-17T10:22:24.674Z

Manchester United have held talks with Atletico Madrid for a possible transfer of Joao Felix, according to Marca.

The Portuguese forward is the latest to be linked with Manchester United after Alvaro Morata, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Raul de Tomas.

Newcastle keen to get onboard Chelsea's Pulisic

2022-08-17T09:37:47.000Z

Newcastle United have enquired Chelsea about the availability of Christian Pulisic and the Blues are ready to sanction Pulisic's exit this summer, according to Chronicle Live.

The London outfit are gearing up for some big-money signings before the transfer window slams shut and they will have no qualms in letting Pulisic leave who arrived from Borussia Dortmund for £57.6m in January 2019. 

Delap set to join Stoke on loan

2022-08-17T09:15:51.000Z

Manchester City's Liam Delap is set to join Stoke City on loan, according to The Athletic.

The deal will run until the end of the season and there is no option to buy included.

Fofana wants Chelsea move

2022-08-17T09:00:47.000Z

Wesley Fofana has informed Leicester City that he prefers to move to Chelsea, as reported by The Guardian.

The Foxes demand  at least £85m for the services of the defender.

Silva to stay at Manchester City

2022-08-17T08:34:21.002Z

Madrid set to snub €60 million offer for Casemiro

2022-08-17T08:20:36.000Z

Besiktas interested in signing Dele Alli

2022-08-17T07:50:29.000Z

Chelsea-target Gordon not for sale

2022-08-17T07:20:13.000Z

Everton have rejected Chelsea's second bid of £45m for Anthony Gordon, according to The Guardian.

The Toffees remain firm on their stand that 21-year-old forward is not for sale.

Newcastle submit new bid for Joao Pedro

2022-08-17T06:18:07.494Z

Newcastle United are upping the ante to get Joao Pedro as they are preparing a of £25 million plus add-ons, according to Football Insider.

Watford value the striker at £30 million but the Magpies hope that their new bid would be enough to get their man.

Barcelona need €20 million more to register Kounde

2022-08-17T06:12:36.633Z

Barcelona have already registered all but Jules Kounde with La Liga. He is supposed to be registered before the second matchday but the Catalan club need €20 million more to get that done according to Spanish journalist Alfredo Martinez.

Antony no longer an option for Man Utd

2022-08-16T22:14:23.924Z

Ajax winger Antony is no longer an option for Manchester United this summer, according to De Telegraaf. 

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Old Trafford to reunite with Erik ten Hag but the 22-year-old wants to stay where he is.

Chelsea set for more Aubameyang talks

2022-08-16T22:13:09.632Z

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe wanted by Nice (Foot Mercato)

2022-08-16T21:55:27.087Z

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is wanted on loan by Nice, according to Foot Mercato.

The Ivorian is keen on the move and initial talks have already taken place.

Pepe cost Arsenal £72m but has fallen out of favour and is yet to feature this season.

Tanguy Ndombele to finalize Napoli move

2022-08-16T21:55:18.994Z

Tottenham and Napoli are currently trying to complete a deal for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, reports Gianluca di Marzio.

The 25-year-old is expected to move on an initial loan but the transfer will include a purchase option.

Brighton sign Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal

2022-08-16T21:49:23.599Z

Casadei set to fly to London to complete Chelsea move

2022-08-16T19:00:54.000Z