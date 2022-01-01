Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's €130m offer for Joao Felix

Ratcliffe wants to buy Man Utd
Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United, GOAL can confirm.
The owner of chemicals company INEOS has made it clear he is prepared to buy-out the unpopular Glazer family, if they can be convinced to sell the club.
Atletico Madrid target Inter star Lautaro
Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Lautaro Martinez this summer.
However, Tuttosport reports the Serie A side have no interest in selling the Argentine striker.
Barca eye ex-Arsenal star Bellerin (Sport)
Barcelona are considering a move for Hector Bellerin, Sport reports.
The Catalan side are in the market for a new right-back and see Thomas Meunier and Juan Foyth as good options.
However, both targets would be too expensive, so they could look to bring Hector Bellerin back to Camp Nou. Any move would be dependent on Sergino Dest leaving.
Juve eye Arnautovic as Depay alternative
Juventus have warned Memphis Depay that time is running out for him to make a transfer to the Serie A side.
According to Tuttosport, the club are calling for him to come to an agreement with Barcelona over a way out of Camp Nou.
If no deal is struck, they will make a move to sign Marko Arnautovic from Bologna.
'Clear message sent to Man Utd' over Atletico pair
Atletico Madrid have no intention to sell João Félix this summer and also won't accept €50m for Matheus Cunha. Clear message sent to Man United.
John Murtough had direct contact with Atletico and the answer was negative.
Bayer Leverkusen drafting new proposal for Moussa Diaby
Been told there's a "draft" agreement for Moussa Diaby's contract extension at Bayer Leverkusen in case he doesn't leave this summer.
New deal would be valid until 2026, but parties are now waiting to see if the clubs interested will send bids. Bayer request, €60m.
Leicester alongside Man Utd in eyeing Meslier
As mentioned earlier, Leeds have no intention of selling Meslier amid reported interest from Manchester United.
After selling Kasper Schmeichel a couple of weeks ago, Leicester are also keen on a move for the young Frenchman, according to GFFN, but the stance at Elland Road remains the same.
Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's €130m offer for Joao Felix (AS)
Manchester United have seemingly turned their attention to Joao Felix in their hunt for a new striker. According to AS, the Spanish side have turned down an eye-watering bid of €130m for the Portuguese youngster.
Los Rojiblancos have made it clear that Felix is not for sale this summer and his €350m release clause means they are under no threat of losing him.
Aubameyang only wants Premier League return with Chelsea
As reported in Spain, Manchester United have made a check on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but my understanding is that, currently, if he leaves Barcelona it will be for Chelsea. Talks continuing
Leeds not willing to lose number one Meslier to Manchester United
Leeds have no intention to negotiate with Man United for Illan Meslier. The French goalkeeper is now considered 'untouchable' and key part of the project.
Man Utd are working to sign a new GK with Sommer in the list, but also tempted by Gladbach new deal bid.
Sevilla announce Nianzou's arrival from Bayern
🚨 Tanguy Nianzou has joined the club from @FCBayernEN! 🙌— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 17, 2022
Tottenham set to sign Ashley Philips from Rovers
Tottenham are closing in to sign promising centre back Ashley Philips from Blackburn Rovers, according to the Daily Mail.
Motherwell sign McKinstry on loan from Leeds United
📰 Good luck to Stuart McKinstry, who has today rejoined Motherwell on loan until the end of the season— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 17, 2022
BVB's Meunier is being linked to United
Manchester United are now looking at Borussia Dortmund's right-back Thomas Meunier to strengthen their defence, according to The Telegraph.
The Red Devils are preparing to free up space in the squad by offloading Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Crystal Palace.
Besiktas agree to terms with Everton on Alli transfer
Everton-Besiktas have an agreement in place for Dele Alli since yesterday. No issues on club side, it's up to Dele who will decide his future soon.
Besiktas are pushing to get it done as soon as possible, up to the player now.
United in advanced talks with Barcelona for Dest
Manchester United and Barcelona are in advanced talks to fork out a deal for Sergino Dest, according to Sport.
Barcelona are holding on to their asking price of €20 million whereas the Red Devils are trying to bring it down to at least €17 million.
Although the player was initially reluctant to leave the Catalan outfit he has now changed his stance after being told that he does not feature in the plans of Xavi Hernandez.
Issa Kabore joins Marseille on loan from City
🎥 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝘀— Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) August 17, 2022
🎬 𝗘𝗽𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗫
✍️ «𝗢𝗹𝘆𝗺𝗽𝗜𝗞 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀» 🇧🇫#BienvenueSurMars 𝗜𝘀𝘀𝗮 𝗞𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗲́ 👽🛸pic.twitter.com/Z7BmoYUpqI
West ham announce the signing of Kehrer from PSG
Introducing summer signing number six... 🇩🇪⚒ pic.twitter.com/okVX305EzS— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 17, 2022
Barcelona might move for Juan Foyth
Barcelona are interested to sign former Tottenham player Juan Foyth, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Villarreal defender has impressed Xavi with his performances at right-back and the player's agent, Claudio Cuti, has already met with Barcelona representatives.
He is a starter at Villarreal and if Barcelona wants to sign him they might have to pay his release clause of €42 miilion.
United set sight on keeper Yan Sommer as backup choice
Manchester United are interested in Yan Sommer as backup goalkeeper, one of 3 options in the list - as called by @AndreasBoeni.
Sommer has new contract bid [deal until 2025] from Borussia 'Gladbach with chances to stay.
There's also interest from other PL clubs.
United weighing up Pulisic loan deal
Manchester United are considering a loan move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic - according to The Athletic.
The Blues are open to sanctioning a temporary exit for the USMNT winger, who is also wanted by Newcastle, Juventus & Atletico Madrid.
Pulisic is understood to prefer a loan to United, who would be able to offer him the freedom to play in a number of different positions.
United approach Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix
Manchester United have held talks with Atletico Madrid for a possible transfer of Joao Felix, according to Marca.
The Portuguese forward is the latest to be linked with Manchester United after Alvaro Morata, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Raul de Tomas.
Newcastle keen to get onboard Chelsea's Pulisic
Newcastle United have enquired Chelsea about the availability of Christian Pulisic and the Blues are ready to sanction Pulisic's exit this summer, according to Chronicle Live.
The London outfit are gearing up for some big-money signings before the transfer window slams shut and they will have no qualms in letting Pulisic leave who arrived from Borussia Dortmund for £57.6m in January 2019.
Delap set to join Stoke on loan
Manchester City's Liam Delap is set to join Stoke City on loan, according to The Athletic.
The deal will run until the end of the season and there is no option to buy included.
Fofana wants Chelsea move
Wesley Fofana has informed Leicester City that he prefers to move to Chelsea, as reported by The Guardian.
The Foxes demand at least £85m for the services of the defender.
Silva to stay at Manchester City
Bernardo Silva is ready to commit his immediate future to Manchester City and abandon any thoughts of a transfer to Barcelona for this season at least
Madrid set to snub €60 million offer for Casemiro
Manchester United preparing €60 million offer for Casemiro, according to The Telegraph. Real Madrid WILL NOT sell the player at that price, per club sources.
United will need to raise their offer quite a bit.
Besiktas interested in signing Dele Alli
Besiktas prepare to offer Dele Alli way out after Everton struggles https://t.co/KA1pJJNq09— Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) August 16, 2022
Chelsea-target Gordon not for sale
Everton have rejected Chelsea's second bid of £45m for Anthony Gordon, according to The Guardian.
The Toffees remain firm on their stand that 21-year-old forward is not for sale.
Newcastle submit new bid for Joao Pedro
Newcastle United are upping the ante to get Joao Pedro as they are preparing a of £25 million plus add-ons, according to Football Insider.
Watford value the striker at £30 million but the Magpies hope that their new bid would be enough to get their man.
Barcelona need €20 million more to register Kounde
Barcelona have already registered all but Jules Kounde with La Liga. He is supposed to be registered before the second matchday but the Catalan club need €20 million more to get that done according to Spanish journalist Alfredo Martinez.
Alfredo Martinez
"Para la inscripción de Koundé hacen falta aún unos 20 millones"
Antony no longer an option for Man Utd
Ajax winger Antony is no longer an option for Manchester United this summer, according to De Telegraaf.
The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Old Trafford to reunite with Erik ten Hag but the 22-year-old wants to stay where he is.
Chelsea set for more Aubameyang talks
Chelsea have scheduled new round of talks with Pierre Aubameyang's camp this week. Todd Boehly wants to understand conditions of the deal also on personal terms, then it will be time to submit bid to Barça.
Barça want around €30m. Xavi, still pushing to keep Auba.
Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe wanted by Nice (Foot Mercato)
Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is wanted on loan by Nice, according to Foot Mercato.
The Ivorian is keen on the move and initial talks have already taken place.
Pepe cost Arsenal £72m but has fallen out of favour and is yet to feature this season.
Tanguy Ndombele to finalize Napoli move
Tottenham and Napoli are currently trying to complete a deal for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, reports Gianluca di Marzio.
The 25-year-old is expected to move on an initial loan but the transfer will include a purchase option.
Brighton sign Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal
We're delighted to announce the signing of defender Pervis Estupinan from La Liga side Villarreal! ✍️— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 16, 2022
🤝 @FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️
Casadei set to fly to London to complete Chelsea move
Cesare Casadei will fly to London on Wednesday night as main part of medical tests has been booked. Deal completed for €15m plus €5m add-ons, Chelsea will unveil Casadei as new signing soon.
...and it's not over for Chelsea top talents project yet.