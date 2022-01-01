Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City target Atletico Madrid left-back Lodi

D.C. to sign U.S. youth international
News: DC United, I'm told by multiple sources, are signing Loudoun United/USYNT striker Kristian Fletcher to a homegrown contract.— Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) August 11, 2022
Fletcher, 17, starred @ Landon HS & played for Bethesda SC. Trained w/Man United U-19s this offseason, was reportedly linked to a Bundesliga side.
Todibo one of several defenders on Inter's list
Inter are looking at Jean-Clair Todibo as a potential replacement for Milan Skriniar, reports Foot Mercato.
The club has not ruled out the sale of Skriniar and are now assessing options to potentially replace him.
Todibo is one, but he's still drawing interest from PSG and Chelsea, which further complicates Inter's pursuit as they also look at Manuel Akanji, Merih Demiral and Nikola Milenkovic.
Palmieri wanted by Atalanta and Forest
Atalanta are set to battle Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea, reports the Evening Standard.
Palmieri is set to leave Chelsea this summer after the club added Marc Cucurella from Chelsea last week.
And he'll have the choice of going back to his home country or continuing on in England with the newly-promoted Forest.
Simeone nears Napoli move
Napoli have reached a verbal agreement to sign Giovanni Simeone, according to Sky Sport Italia.
The deal will be a loan with an option to buy, which would become an obligation if certain criteria are met, although they are said to be difficult to achieve.
Verona have agreed to the deal with only a few details left to iron out.
Man City target Atletico's Lodi (Telegraph)
Manchester City's hunt for a new left-back appears to be drawing them to Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi, reports the Telegraph.
The club has a shortlist to solve its current problem at left-back following Oleksandr Zinchenko's move to Arsenal.
And Lodi is one player on the list, although the club is looking into several options before the window shuts.