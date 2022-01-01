Fredericks moves to Cherries
We're delighted to complete the signing of Ryan Fredericks on a free transfer 📝— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 22, 2022
Welcome to #afcb, @RyanFredericks_ 🤝
Marseille not interested in Pjanic
There are currently no talks between Olympique Marseille and Barcelona for Miralem Pjanić, despite rumours. He’s not a target for OM. ❌🇧🇦 #OM— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022
OM board now working on Torino’s loan proposal for Luis Henrique, still waiting for player’s final decision.
West Ham's Holland moves to MK Dons
#MKDons have secured the signing of winger Nathan Holland on a free transfer ✍️— Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) June 22, 2022
Full story 👉 https://t.co/vIpj7lDx9n pic.twitter.com/Rs2R5m17jY
Afobe close to Brugge
🚨 Benik Afobe 🔜 Club Brugge ⌛ #Brugge pic.twitter.com/KbbkUV6VHR— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 22, 2022
Boateng extends with Hertha Berlin
Prince is here for another year! 😍👑@KPBofficial has extended his contract to 2023 ✍️💙🤍— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) June 22, 2022
📰 https://t.co/TX6NACN7KQ#GemeinsamHertha #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/OY9N1TFh25
Ebiowei set for Palace switch
English talent Malcolm Ebiowei won’t join Manchester United. He’s set to sign his contract with Crystal Palace after medicals completed this week, it’s a done deal. 🚨🔵🔴 #CPFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022
Ebiowei will leave Derby County to join Palace - contract will be valid until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/EMtfJiwIbS
Arsenal loan John-Jules to Ipswich
✍️ Town have completed the signing of Tyreece John-Jules on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal.— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 22, 2022
👇 #itfc
Benfica reach Fernandez deal
Benfica and River Plate have reached an agreement in principle for Enzo Fernández, deal now agreed between clubs - but waiting for final details on personal terms and contract, as per @pedromsepulveda. 🇦🇷 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022
Benfica will invest €18m, offering Fernández a five year deal. pic.twitter.com/JhI1gQ6La4
Ross County snap up Harmon
Harmon in the Highlands🏴— Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 22, 2022
Welcome @GeorgeHarmon03 pic.twitter.com/Zt0PbbX31f
West Brom's Morton moves to Fleetwood
We can confirm Callum Morton has joined @ftfc on a permanent transfer. 🤝— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 22, 2022
We wish Callum all the best in his future career.
Durm heads to Kaiserslautern
Was sich seit gestern Abend rasant verbreitet hat, ist heute Morgen offiziell: Erik Durm wechselt auf den #Betze! Herzlich Willkommen in der Hölle, lieber Erik 😈— 1. FC Kaiserslautern (@Rote_Teufel) June 22, 2022
Alle Infos zum Transfer findet ihr hier: https://t.co/F0aAlKN28Q pic.twitter.com/1qVMM3bHnV
Liverpool transfer chief 'turns down Chelsea approach'
Liverpool's Michael Edwards has turned down an approach from Chelsea to become the club's new sporting director, according to Caught Offside.
Edwards, who is reponsible for signing key Reds players including Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, is leaving Anfield this summer after a decade with the club.
Marina Granovskaia, who was largely responsible for the Blues' transfer policy, is also departing following the club's takeover, and Chelsea reportedly made an approach to Edwards but were rebuffed.
Ligue 1 club 'target Kepa loan deal'
Ligue 1 club Nice want to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan, report Foot Mercato.
Nice want a new No 1 after selling Walter Benitez to PSV, while Kepa is seeking first team football after being usurped by Edouard Mendy at Chelsea.
The 27-year-old was the world's most expensive goalkeeper when the Blues signed him in 2018, but lost his No 1 spot after a series of poor performances.
Xavi makes last gasp Dembele plea
The protracted saga of whether Ousmane Dembele will sign a new contract at Barcelona is fast approaching a conclusion - with still no deal in sight.
Dembele's deal at Camp Nou ends on June 30, and he has not yet signed an extension to make it ever more likely he is to become a free agent.
Barcelona head coach Xavi still sees the Frenchman as a key player as the clock ticks down to him leaving, and is making final plea to player and board to get him signed on to a new contract.
You can read more on this here.
Bale visits Cardiff City training ground (Wales Online)
The forward is a free agent after leaving Real Madrid
Gareth Bale held talks with the manager of Championship side Cardiff City and visited their training ground, report Wales Online.
Bale is a free agent after leaving Real Madrid, and is seeking a new club with regular playing time ahead of the 2022 World Cup, for which Wales have qualified.
The 32-year-old will reportedly inform the English second tier side of his decision in the coming days.
Antony eager to join Man Utd
Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Antony, with the Brazil winger determined to reunite with Erik ten Hag, GOAL can confirm.
Man United have held informal talks about signing the 22-year-old but have yet to make an offer to Ajax.
Ten Hag wants to bolster an attack that has already lost Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard this summer, while Mason Greenwood remains out. Antony has stated his desire to re-join his former manager at Old Trafford.
Read the full story on GOAL
Sterling undecided on his future
BBC Sport reports that Raheem Sterling is yet to hold detailed talks about his future and remains undecided on what he wants to do.
La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona have both expressed an interest in the 27-year-old, while Chelsea are keen to bring Sterling back to his home city of London.
Despite the rumours of his departure, there has been no fallout with City manager Pep Guardiola; however, the 27-year-old is aware of the level of competition at his current club and wishes for more regular playing time.
Man Utd will listen to £20m bids for Martial
According to the Sun, Manchester United are willing to take a hit on the £38.5 million they paid for Anthony Martial in 2015, with the club being open to offers of around £20 million.
However, the Frenchman's £240,000-a-week wages are proving a huge impediment to any move, with no club willing to pay that amount.
The 26-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract with the Premier League heavyweights.
Bayern Munich announce Sadio Mane
Willkommen in München, Sadio! 🙌🎬 #ServusMané #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/sTuzTn3Sh9— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) June 22, 2022
Alfred Schreuder unveiled as new Ajax manager
Signed and sealed in Amsterdam ✍️— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) June 22, 2022
Your message to our new head coach? pic.twitter.com/hofc9WBcGL
Villa and West Ham both bid for Kalvin Phillips
According to Football Insider, Aston Villa and West Ham have made bids for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.
But the 26-year-old is dead set on joining Manchester City and has made that clear to all parties involved, his move to the Premier League champions is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
Leeds reject Arsenal's opening bid for Raphinha (The Athletic)
According to The Athletic, Leeds United have turned down Arsenal's offer for winger Raphinha.
The Gunners made an offer for the Brazilian international on Tuesday night, but it fell short of Leeds' valuation and was thus rejected.
The 25-year-old has long been expected to join Barcelona, and Xavi's side is widely regarded as his preferred destination, but their financial difficulties have made the move difficult to complete.
Tottenham in the mix for Barca’s Lenglet
According to Todofichajes, Tottenham are second favourites to sign Clement Lenglet from Barcelona.
Tottenham would be content to take the Frenchman on a loan basis for two seasons, paying his full salary, with an option to buy at the end of it.
Marseille are the side who have shown most interest and are the current frontrunners to sign the 27-year-old.
Liverpool youngster joins Radomiak Radom on loan
Academy goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has joined Polish side Radomiak Radom on loan, subject to international clearance.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2022
All the best, Jakub 👏
Bayern doubt Barca will submit new Lewandowski bid
Bayern Munich are not concerned about Robert Lewandowski's immediate future because they do not believe Barcelona have the funds to finance his transfer, according to 90Min.
The Polish striker has made it clear that he wants to leave Bayern this summer, but given Barcelona's current financial difficulties, a move to Catalonia may be difficult to complete.
Minamino 'rejected Wolves to join Monaco'
Takumi Minamino turned down the chance to stay in the Premier League with Wolves in order to join Monaco, according to Football Insider.
Monaco have agreed an €18 million (£15.5m/$19m) deal to sign Minamino with the Japan international's limited Anfield game time set to be reduced further by the arrival of Darwin Nunez.
Wolves were keen to add more firepower, with strikers Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-chan struggling last season, but Minamino has opted to switch to Ligue 1 instead.
Liverpool youngster heading to Austria on loan
Billy Koumetio the next Liverpool youngster to go out on loan. He's set to join Austria Vienna for the season.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) June 22, 2022
Rhys Williams, Jake Cain, Sepp van den Berg, Owen Beck, Paul Glatzel and Leighton Clarkson among those likely to follow him out in search of experience.#LFC 🔴
Barca 'target Lewandowski, Kounde and Bernardo hat-trick' (Mundo Deportivo)
The Liga giants are reportedly planning an ambitious summer
Barcelona are planning a hat-trick of star signings in the week ahead of the transfer window officially opening in Spain, report Mundo Deportivo.
While doubts persist around the club's finances, Xavi is said to be targeting Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.
The move for Lewandowski has been touted for a while, however Kounde has been more closely linked with Chelsea while Man City are unlikely to sell Bernardo for anything less than a huge price.
Asensio 'prefers Milan move over Liverpool' (Diario Sport)
The Real Madrid midfielder has one year left on his contract
Marco Asensio would prefer to join AC Milan rather than Liverpool should he leave Real Madrid this summer, according to Sport.
Asensio has only one year left on his Santiago Bernabeu contract, and would be available at a reasonable price so Madrid do not lose him for free next summer.
Liverpool have been linked, however Asensio wants more guaranteed first team football - something he would be more likely to get in Milan.
Southampton complete Bella-Kotchap signing
One completed Premier League deal from last night, Southampton have signed defender Armel Bella-Kotchap from Bundesliga side VfL Bochum.
The 20-year-old has signed a four-year deal for a reported fee of around £8.5 million (€10m).
Bella-Kotchap made his Bochum debut at 17 and impressed as the newly promoted outfit maintained their German top flight status last season with a 13th place finish.
Cucho Hernandez leaves Watford for Columbus Crew
ℹ️ Cucho Hernández has completed a permanent move away from Watford to join MLS side Columbus Crew.— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 21, 2022
All the best for the future, @CuchoHernandez.
Man Utd receive Ajax answer over transfer targets
Ajax have told Manchester United in no uncertain terms that they will not sell both Antony and Lisandro Martinez, reports the Mirror.
The duo have both been linked with Old Trafford following Erik ten Hag's appointment as manager, but he will likely have to settle for either the winger or defender as Ajax bid to keep their stellar squad together.
Monaco agree €18m transfer for Minamino
Monaco have agreed an €18 million (£15.5m/$19m) deal to sign Takumi Minamino from Liverpool, GOAL can confirm.
The Ligue 1 outfit have made their move for the Japanese international, and look set to beat the likes of Leeds and Southampton to his signature.
Minamino, who scored 10 goals in 24 appearances for the Reds last season, is now set to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical before making the move to Stade Louis II.
Man Utd in direct contact with Barca over De Jong (Fabrizio Romano)
Talks are advancing as Ten Hag seeks new midfielder
Manchester United and Barcelona have been in direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong. Still no agreement on the fee, as Barça told Man Utd they won’t sell FdJ for less than €86m. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2022
Barcelona want full fee guaranteed, also because of La Liga rules to reinvest money. pic.twitter.com/n6WBFk5Uxy
Alves future uncertain after leaving Barcelona
Dani Alves' future is mired in uncertainty following his departure from Barcelona, reports Sport.
The Brazilian must find a new club in order to stay in contention for the World Cup later this year, but while there have been links to Valladolid and Real Mallorca it is far from clear where he will line up.