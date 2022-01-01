Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to not join Rice race

Liverpool will not join the race for Declan Rice this summer despite Jurgen Klopp's love for the England international, says Football Insider.

West Ham midfielder Rice is set to be the subject of multiple big-budget offers from a host of Premier League sides following another fine year at London Stadium.

But the Reds will not be among them, despite their manager's love and the need for a new midfielder, as they will be unwilling to chase his expected high price driven up by rivals.