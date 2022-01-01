Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea up Kounde offer

Chelsea up Kounde offer (Relevo)
Centre-back has been a long-term target of Blues
Chelsea have upped their transfer offer to Sevilla for Jules Kounde, writes Relevo.
The Blues have placed a €55m bid for the centre-back, but Sevilla are holding out for more money as they anticipate other teams entering a bidding war.
Joao Pedro set for Fenerbahce transfer
Fenerbahçe have full agreement now in place to sign João Pedro as new striker. 🟡🔵 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022
Deal completed with Cagliari, player will fly to Istanbul tomorrow in order to undergo medical tests and sign the contract. #Fenerbahçe https://t.co/CVApiepOsm
Zinchenko agrees Arsenal switch
Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to complete his move to Arsenal after Manchester City accepted an offer of £30 million ($36m) for the Ukraine international, GOAL can confirm. The 26-year-old has also agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with the Gunners, who could also pay a further £2m in add-ons.
Real Madrid make permanent £5.5m Kubo sale to Real Sociedad
Real Madrid will sell Japan youngster Takefusa Kubo to La Liga rivals Real Sociedad, the clubs confirmed on Monday. Kubo moves to San Sebastian in a deal worth €6.5 million (£5.5m/$6.5m), while Madrid retain a portion of the winger's playing rights.
Kubo, 21, is highly rated in Spain but found first-team opportunities hard to come by among Madrid's star-studded squad.
Tottenham & Milan discuss Tanganga loan
Tottenham and Milan have opened talks over a possible loan move for Spurs midfielder Japhet Tanganga, according to the Daily Mail.
Winger Bryan Gil could also be on his way out of north London, with the club hoping to discuss another temporary move with Milan's Serie A rivals Sampdoria.
Lens defender Clauss in talks with Man Utd
Jonathan #Clauss in advanced talks with Manchester United. 🇨🇵🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/29iAph19AM— Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) July 18, 2022