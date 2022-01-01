Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea up Kounde offer

Updated
Jules Kounde Sevilla 2021-22
Chelsea up Kounde offer (Relevo)

2022-07-18T22:59:42.090Z

Centre-back has been a long-term target of Blues

Chelsea have upped their transfer offer to Sevilla for Jules Kounde, writes Relevo.

The Blues have placed a €55m bid for the centre-back, but Sevilla are holding out for more money as they anticipate other teams entering a bidding war.

Joao Pedro set for Fenerbahce transfer

2022-07-18T22:55:27.000Z

Zinchenko agrees Arsenal switch

2022-07-18T22:45:07.000Z

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to complete his move to Arsenal after Manchester City accepted an offer of £30 million ($36m) for the Ukraine international, GOAL can confirm. The 26-year-old has also agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with the Gunners, who could also pay a further £2m in add-ons.

Real Madrid make permanent £5.5m Kubo sale to Real Sociedad

2022-07-18T22:35:38.000Z

Real Madrid will sell Japan youngster Takefusa Kubo to La Liga rivals Real Sociedad, the clubs confirmed on Monday. Kubo moves to San Sebastian in a deal worth €6.5 million (£5.5m/$6.5m), while Madrid retain a portion of the winger's playing rights.

Kubo, 21, is highly rated in Spain but found first-team opportunities hard to come by among Madrid's star-studded squad.

Read more here!



Takefusa Kubo
Tottenham & Milan discuss Tanganga loan

2022-07-18T22:25:32.000Z

Tottenham and Milan have opened talks over a possible loan move for Spurs midfielder Japhet Tanganga, according to the Daily Mail.

Winger Bryan Gil could also be on his way out of north London, with the club hoping to discuss another temporary move with Milan's Serie A rivals Sampdoria.