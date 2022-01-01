Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea up Kounde offer

Real Madrid will sell Japan youngster Takefusa Kubo to La Liga rivals Real Sociedad, the clubs confirmed on Monday. Kubo moves to San Sebastian in a deal worth €6.5 million (£5.5m/$6.5m), while Madrid retain a portion of the winger's playing rights.

Kubo, 21, is highly rated in Spain but found first-team opportunities hard to come by among Madrid's star-studded squad.

Read more here!