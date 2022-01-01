Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd want to keep Martial

PL trio offered Euro 2020 winner Belotti
Newcastle, Everton and West Ham have all been offered the chance to sign Euro 2020 winner Andrea Belotti, says The Sun.
The Italy international is a free agent after ending his seven-year stay with Torino at the end of last term.
But with no new club yet, his representatives are looking to cement a Premier League switch, with the Magpies, the Toffees and the Hammers all in the market for a forward of his calibre.
Atlanta lead Tavares race
Nuno Tavares deal. Negotiations with OM are off since last week, news of deal progressing were 'wide of mark'. Atalanta are still interested in signing him on loan, talks on.
Brighton asked for conditions but Atalanta are leading the race and pushing this week. pic.twitter.com/RL8BHXVJfC
Sociedad loan out Bautista
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT | Jon Bautista will play at SD Eibar for the next three seasons. La Real and Eibar will share rights over the player during this term. Zorte on, Jon! Good luck!
Crew bring up Farsi
The Crew signs Columbus Crew 2 defender Mohamed Farsi to a First Team contract.
Man Utd to keep Martial
Erik ten Hag and Manchester United board want to keep Anthony Martial at the club this summer. The decision has been made internally and also communicated to the player.
Two clubs keen on signing him on loan but Man United have no intention to let him go, as of now.